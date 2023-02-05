Micah Parsons, Nick Bosa, Mark Davis on Strip party scene — PHOTOS

Say this for Strip nightspots: They are the great uniter.

Eight Lounge owner Giuseppe Bravo, former Ravens star Ray Lewis, 49ers stars Nick Bosa and Fred Warner, Raiders owner Mark Davis, Clique Hospitality exec Mustafa Abdi, and former NFL great Warren Moon are shown at the lounge on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. (Toby Acuna/Wicked PR)

Pro basketball player Zaire Wade, son of ex-NBA superstar Dwayne Wade, is shown at Drai's Nightclub on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. (Radis Denphutaraphrechar)

49ers' Talanoa Hufanga (left) and DJ Franzen (right) are shown at Drai's Nightclub on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. (Radis Denphutaraphrechar)

Former Ravens star Ray Lewis and 49es linebackers Nick Bosa and Fred Warner are shown at Eight Lounge at Resorts World on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. (Toby Acuna/Wicked PR)

Bengals receiver Ja'Marr Chase, far left, an unidentified guest and Arizona Cardinals linebacker Isaiah Simmons are shown at Resorts World on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. (Toby Acuna/Wicked PR)

Shown from left, San Francisco 49ers star linebacker Nick Bosa, Dallas Cowboys star linebacker Micah Parsons, and Eight Lounge owner Giuseppe Bravo at the Resorts World nightspot on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. (Toby Acuna/Wicked PR)

Former NFL great Warren Moon, Bengals backup QB Jake Browning, and Bengals star QB Joe Burrow are shown at the Eight Lounge at Resorts World on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. (Toby Acuna/Wicked PR)

A couple of weeks after their teams slammed it out at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, Nick Bosa of the San Francisco 49ers and Micah Parsons of the Dallas Cowboys were among the guests Friday night at Eight Lounge at Resorts World.

The hotel hosted more than a dozen stars Friday night. Pro Football Hall of Famers Shannon Sharpe, Warren Moon and Ray Lewis; joined by All-Pro 49es linebacker Fred Warner.

Raiders owner Mark Davis, Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase and Jake Browning of the Cincinnati Bengals; and Isaiah Simmons of the Arizona Cardinals, and 49ers defensive tackle Maurice Hurst Jr. all visited the club. The NFL crew were hosted by Eight Lounge owner Giuseppe Bravo, and Clique Hospitality’s Mustafa Abdi.

Drai’s in the game

NFL noteworthy figures hitting Drai’s Nightclub at the Cromwell included Talanoa Hufanga of the 49ers, Rodger Saffold of the Bills, the Seahawks’ Geno Smith and Rashaad Penny, the Ravens’ Roquan Smith, the Bengals’ B.J. Hill, and the Dolphins’ Bradley Chubb. Zaire Wade, pro basketball player and the son of ex-NBA great Dwayne Wade, was also in the club.

Cosmopolitan scene

Jared Goff of the Lions dined at Beauty & Essex at the Cosmopolitan on Friday. Also in the scene, a separate tables, were actress Bella Thorne and musical duo Nina Sky.

On Saturday, Chase, Tyler Boyd and Tee Higgings from the Bengals attended Lavo Party Brunch. Saffold was in the daytime champagne party, as were the forever frilly Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders. taking in the daytime champagne party.

Clelin Ferrell of the Raiders and his family dined at the private dining room of Beauty & Essex.

