Micah Parsons, Nick Bosa, Mark Davis on Strip party scene — PHOTOS
Say this for Strip nightspots: They are the great uniter.
A couple of weeks after their teams slammed it out at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, Nick Bosa of the San Francisco 49ers and Micah Parsons of the Dallas Cowboys were among the guests Friday night at Eight Lounge at Resorts World.
The hotel hosted more than a dozen stars Friday night. Pro Football Hall of Famers Shannon Sharpe, Warren Moon and Ray Lewis; joined by All-Pro 49es linebacker Fred Warner.
Raiders owner Mark Davis, Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase and Jake Browning of the Cincinnati Bengals; and Isaiah Simmons of the Arizona Cardinals, and 49ers defensive tackle Maurice Hurst Jr. all visited the club. The NFL crew were hosted by Eight Lounge owner Giuseppe Bravo, and Clique Hospitality’s Mustafa Abdi.
Drai’s in the game
NFL noteworthy figures hitting Drai’s Nightclub at the Cromwell included Talanoa Hufanga of the 49ers, Rodger Saffold of the Bills, the Seahawks’ Geno Smith and Rashaad Penny, the Ravens’ Roquan Smith, the Bengals’ B.J. Hill, and the Dolphins’ Bradley Chubb. Zaire Wade, pro basketball player and the son of ex-NBA great Dwayne Wade, was also in the club.
Cosmopolitan scene
Jared Goff of the Lions dined at Beauty & Essex at the Cosmopolitan on Friday. Also in the scene, a separate tables, were actress Bella Thorne and musical duo Nina Sky.
On Saturday, Chase, Tyler Boyd and Tee Higgings from the Bengals attended Lavo Party Brunch. Saffold was in the daytime champagne party, as were the forever frilly Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders. taking in the daytime champagne party.
Clelin Ferrell of the Raiders and his family dined at the private dining room of Beauty & Essex.
