Michael Grimm ‘recovering well’; July 9 benefit set

The Las Vegas singer-songwriter’s speech remains weak as he has continued his rehabilitation in an out-of-state facility.

Las Vegas singer-songwriter Michael Grimm has been moved from a Las Vegas hospital to an out-of-state rehab center, his wife, Lucie, reports. (Photo provided)

Former “America’s Got Talent” champion Michael Grimm, above, and keyboard master Bill Zappia head up “Givin’ It To ‘Em” at 7 p.m. the first first Saturday of each month at Spirits Lounge at The Stirling Club. (Ava Rose Agency)

Las Vegas singer-songwriter Michael Grimm is shown at Myron's at the Smith Center in this undated photo. (Ed Foster)

The singer has not been able to sing. But Michael Grimm is showing improvement from his health scare about a month ago.

Grimm has been moved from a Las Vegas hospital to an out-of-state rehab center, his wife, Lucie, reports. The popular Vegas singer-songwriter and Season 5 “America’s Got Talent” champ fell seriously ill the day after Memorial Day, and last week he was moved to a private facility to treat his physical and mental health issues. He’s expected to be admitted for at least 30 days.

Lucie, Michael’s wife and manager, has shared no specific diagnosis of her husband’s health plight. She said in a post this past weekend, “Michael is recovering well … Medically, he’s looking pretty stable,” but the singer’s speech is “pretty weak.”

A friend brought a guitar to the hospital last week, but Grimm lacked the strength to play it. He is not yet walking on his own, using a cane for maneuverability.

In the face of what seems like a long rehabilitation effort, Grimm’s many friends in the entertainment community are galvanizing in support. Vegas showman Mark OToole’s “Michael Grimm: The Benefit of Love” show will be 4 to 8 p.m. July 9 at Veil at the Silverton.

Tickets are $50; go to silvertoncasino.com/entertainment for details. The event will be livestreamed for $25 at michaelgrimmmusic.com/livestreams. Details on who will perform during the four-hour event will be announced.

Grimm’s friend Bill Medley of the Righteous Brothers is on board with a $5,000 donation to the campaign. South Point owner Michael Gaughan has matched that number — twice — with a $10,000 pledge. Medley and Bucky Heard are back at the South Point Showroom on Wednesday and Thursday night.

Lucie Grimm has established this will be a lengthy recovery period. She said, “He’s got a ways to go.”

