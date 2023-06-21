93°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Kats

Michael Grimm ‘recovering well’; July 9 benefit set

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 21, 2023 - 1:18 pm
 
Las Vegas singer-songwriter Michael Grimm has been moved from a Las Vegas hospital to an out-of ...
Las Vegas singer-songwriter Michael Grimm has been moved from a Las Vegas hospital to an out-of-state rehab center, his wife, Lucie, reports. (Photo provided)
Former “America’s Got Talent” champion Michael Grimm, above, and keyboard master Bill Zap ...
Former “America’s Got Talent” champion Michael Grimm, above, and keyboard master Bill Zappia head up “Givin’ It To ‘Em” at 7 p.m. the first first Saturday of each month at Spirits Lounge at The Stirling Club. (Ava Rose Agency)
Las Vegas singer-songwriter Michael Grimm is shown at Myron's at the Smith Center in this undat ...
Las Vegas singer-songwriter Michael Grimm is shown at Myron's at the Smith Center in this undated photo. (Ed Foster)

The singer has not been able to sing. But Michael Grimm is showing improvement from his health scare about a month ago.

Grimm has been moved from a Las Vegas hospital to an out-of-state rehab center, his wife, Lucie, reports. The popular Vegas singer-songwriter and Season 5 “America’s Got Talent” champ fell seriously ill the day after Memorial Day, and last week he was moved to a private facility to treat his physical and mental health issues. He’s expected to be admitted for at least 30 days.

Lucie, Michael’s wife and manager, has shared no specific diagnosis of her husband’s health plight. She said in a post this past weekend, “Michael is recovering well … Medically, he’s looking pretty stable,” but the singer’s speech is “pretty weak.”

A friend brought a guitar to the hospital last week, but Grimm lacked the strength to play it. He is not yet walking on his own, using a cane for maneuverability.

In the face of what seems like a long rehabilitation effort, Grimm’s many friends in the entertainment community are galvanizing in support. Vegas showman Mark OToole’s “Michael Grimm: The Benefit of Love” show will be 4 to 8 p.m. July 9 at Veil at the Silverton.

Tickets are $50; go to silvertoncasino.com/entertainment for details. The event will be livestreamed for $25 at michaelgrimmmusic.com/livestreams. Details on who will perform during the four-hour event will be announced.

Grimm’s friend Bill Medley of the Righteous Brothers is on board with a $5,000 donation to the campaign. South Point owner Michael Gaughan has matched that number — twice — with a $10,000 pledge. Medley and Bucky Heard are back at the South Point Showroom on Wednesday and Thursday night.

Lucie Grimm has established this will be a lengthy recovery period. She said, “He’s got a ways to go.”

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

MOST READ
1
‘Blazing inferno’ destroys building in southwest valley, smolders through morning
‘Blazing inferno’ destroys building in southwest valley, smolders through morning
2
WSOP opens investigation into player accused of cheating
WSOP opens investigation into player accused of cheating
3
Health district closes Planet Hollywood pools
Health district closes Planet Hollywood pools
4
Did aliens land in Las Vegas? NASA says no
Did aliens land in Las Vegas? NASA says no
5
CARTOONS: Trump gets a new job title
CARTOONS: Trump gets a new job title
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Michael Grimm ‘fighting for his life’ at Las Vegas hospital
Michael Grimm ‘fighting for his life’ at Las Vegas hospital
Michael Grimm without voice, but vital signs improving
Michael Grimm without voice, but vital signs improving
Vegas entertainers to celebrate Fayne’s life Sunday
Vegas entertainers to celebrate Fayne’s life Sunday
Carrie Underwood saved being ‘drenched’ for Vegas
Carrie Underwood saved being ‘drenched’ for Vegas
Rod Stewart, Lionel Richie perform at royal Vegas birthday party
Rod Stewart, Lionel Richie perform at royal Vegas birthday party
Orleans’ four shows just the start of showroom plans
Orleans’ four shows just the start of showroom plans