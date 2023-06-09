Michael Grimm without voice, but vital signs improving

Vegas showman Michael Grimm’s vital signs are improving, his wife, Lucie Grimm, said Friday, but he has a long road to recovery.

Michael Grimm is a beloved Las Vegas singer. But at the moment, he has no voice.

The popular Vegas showman and Season 5 “America’s Got Talent” champion’s vital signs are improving, his wife, Lucie Grimm, said Friday.

But Grimm is still too weak to talk, let alone sing.

“He drifts in and out of sleep,” Lucie Grimm said. “When he is awake, he moves his mouth to speak, but no sound comes out. Even the moving of the mouth is very minimal, almost like a soft mumble.”

Lucie said her husband’s vitals are showing improvement, he has awaken a couple of times “but he’s really out of it.” Michael was taken to the ER on May 30, with a health scare with no firm diagnosis. He was admitted after weeks of showing signs of weakness, canceling shows and appearing disoriented.

Michael’s appearance has been “yellow-ish,” Lucie said, jaundiced. His lungs have filled with fluid. What seemed initially to be a stroke was not the case. But he is expected to have a long road to recovery.

“Medically, we still have not identified what the root cause of his illness is,” Lucie said. “We are concerned about the fluid buildup in his lungs. That is what is stopping me from using the word ‘stable.’ We won’t feel he’s stable until his lungs are clean.”

As Michael’s manager, Lucie has cleared Michael’s schedule at least through the end of July. He had been playing Piazza at Tuscany Suites, Myron’s at the Smith Center and The Stirling Club over the past several months.

The Vegas entertainment community is coalescing behind Michael’s plight.

Bill Medley said Thursday he plans a Righteous Brothers performance on behalf of Michael. The rock ‘n’ roll legend says he hopes that fundraising performance is at South Point, where he and Bucky Heard currently headline. Medley has not yet arranged a date.

And, Vegas showman Mark OToole is organizing an all-star show at Veil at Silverton on July 9, with details still being sorted out. OToole swiftly contacted the hotel, which he opened when it was Boomtown in 1994. The show would involve Grimm’s band and several Vegas headliners.

Lucie has posted about Michael’s condition and made a public plea for support on June 6, setting a PayPal donation page and encouraging well-wishers to purchase Michael’s music on all platforms.

Since then, she says the messages, text and calls she has received have “overwhelming” as Michael has been treated in ICU.

“I am extremely touched and thankful for the incredible outpouring of love and support that we have received since I made my original statement the other day,” Lucie said. “We are blessed to have such wonderful fans, friends and support in our lives.”

