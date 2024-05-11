67°F
Mick Jagger sweeps into famous Las Vegas restaurant

Mick Jagger of the Rolling Stones performs during the first night of the U.S. leg of their "Hackney Diamonds" tour on Sunday, April 28, 2024, in Houston. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 10, 2024 - 10:12 pm
 

Mick Jagger has been known to seek Las Vegas landmarks. He found another Friday night, striding into Piero’s Italian Cuisine at about 9:30 p.m.

The Rolling Stones’ legendary front man ventured to the restaurant’s back-room lounge. He wound up seated next to popular national radio broadcaster J.T. The Brick (whose legal name is John Tournour) and his wife, Julie.

“Mick just walked into Piero’s NOW,” J.T. texted, as he was dining with his son, John. “We are having dinner. Right next to me.”

This was only fitting. J.T. and Julie met after the Stones’ show at The Joint at the Hard Rock Hotel on historic Stones show at The Joint at the Hard Rock on Feb. 15, 1998. And they will be at the Stones’ show at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday night.

Last year, Jagger posted on social media from Neon Museum, Fremont Street Experience and the parking lot of CJ’s Auto Repair on West Bonanza Road.

Piero’s is well-known by film fans and mob buffs as the setting of a scene in “Casino,” co-staring Robert DeNiro and Joe Pesci. The restaurant is known as “The Leaning Tower” in the mafia classic.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

