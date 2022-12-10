Mike Pence hits the NFR, and more from the Vegas scene

Former Vice President Mike Pence and his wife, Karen, took in the Wrangler NFR action Friday night.

The Kats! Bureau at this writing is the Wrangler NFR. I’m just a barrel toss from the action in the middle of the arena. Former Vice President Mike Pence has just been introduced from the crowd, to a healthy cheer.

He’s with his wife, Karen. She smiled and he just flashed a thumb’s up sign.

This is an entirely apolitical reference.

Ryder Wright just bucked to an 83.50 score in saddle bronc. I mention Wright because he is a contestant I actually know. Same with his brother, Stetson. These guys are rambunctious, part of the family’s rodeo dynasty.

The Wrights visited Las Vegas in May 2021, with a few other to PRCA contestants, for a promotional tour that took us from Circa and then on a helicopter trip to Red Rock Canyon. Brilliant Vegas sunset that night. We ended back at Circa, at Legacy Club. The guys were rock stars on that trip.

Ryder Wright is among the leading saddle bronc riders in the U.S., Stetson is Stetson Wright, the PRCA’s top all-round cowboy and bull rider entering the this year’s NFR.

What I will always remember about the Wrights’ visit in ‘21 was they had never been on a helicopter until that day. As we took a deep bank, one of the guys — almost positive it was Stetson — shouted, “Yee-haw!” It’s a rodeo thing. A lot of the 18,000 fans have been shouting it, or a variation, tonight.

Lambert update

Country superstar and Zappos Theater headliner Miranda Lambert and her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, visited One Steakhouse at Virgin Hotel on Wednesday night. I missed them by about seven minutes. The couple actually left the steakhouse for the NFR, then returned later for a more lengthy hang.

Column fave Johnny O’Donnell held the rudder behind the bar. O’Donnell is either “The Funologist” or “Bon Vivant,” depending on whether you met him during the heyday of N9Ne Steakhouse at the Palms or more recently at One Steakhouse. I hearken to the “Funologist” era.

Wednesday night, the crew dispersed after 11:30 p.m. Steak was consumed. PGA Tour star Séamus Power and MGM Resorts exec Chris Baldizan, a longtime friend of Lambert, were in the mix.

Earlier in the day, we’d e-mailed a couple questions to Lambert, who has recently added dates next year to her fiery production at Planet Hollywood. (This show puts the “Zap!” in Zappos, says Johnny Kats!)

Here is the mini-Q&A, with Lambert typing up the responses:

How are you dealing with the Las Vegas climate, vocally? Wayne Newton just Wednesday said his advice for anyone coming in to headline a Vegas residency was to take care of their voice.

“The dry air can be tough on vocal chords, so I’ve been proactively doing everything possible to take care of mine. This year I’ve also learned how to rest in a meaningful way where I can truly plug back into nature and recharge, and that’s been a noticeable change for my mental well being, too.”

What revelations have you discovered about Vegas during your time here? Any attraction, location, restaurant, retail business, production that has been especially noteworthy?

“I’ve loved getting to explore Las Vegas and the surrounding area. We’re staying off the strip, so it’s been cool to see that neighborhood element that you don’t necessarily experience when just coming in for an award show or one-off concert. We’ve done a few really beautiful hikes out in the desert that have blown my mind. I’ve also gotten to see a few shows – we loved the Cirque du Soleil show ‘O’ – and of course the incredible dining options are endless!”

O, she’s right about all that. I love that Lambert is loving it here. She lights up the scene.

Spiegelworld lands on Boardwalk

“The Hook” is the name of the new Spiegelworld show on the Boardwalk in Atlantic City. The show and connected Superfrico restaurant open in June. Tickets and dinner reservations are being taken now. “The Hook” and Superfrico outpost might be the catalyst for my first-ever trip to A.C.

The project is taking over Warner Theatre, which opened in 1929. “The Hook” is one of three shows in the company’s $75 million partnership with Caesars Entertainment to create new shows in Las Vegas, Caesars Palace Atlantic City (with “The Hook”) and Caesars Palace in New Orleans.

“DiscoShow,” the company’s exciting groove production, is planned for the Glitter Loft at Linq Hotel. Disco pioneer and studio wizard Nile Rodgers of Chic and renowned choreographer Steven Hoggett (“Harry Potter” on Broadway among several titles) have been involved in the show’s development.

The timeline for all this activity is a malleable exercise, similar to the sway-pole act in “Absinthe.” But we’re confident the family that brought us Gaz on the Strip will be the toast of the Boardwalk, New Orleans and (again) the Strip.

What Works In Vegas

Travis Cloer’s Christmas show, wherever it is performed. Cloer has sold out “Christmas at My Place,” Sunday night at Italian American Club. The co-star of “Bat Out of Hell” at Paris Theater usually packs the place for is warm recitation of holiday classics, spiced by his original tunes.

If Cloer isn’t careful, he will become the Bing Crosby of VegasVille. On that topic, here’s someone who can perform a rote impression of Crosby’s “Peace On Earth/Little Drummer Boy” duet partner, David Bowie …

Cool Hang Alert

Lannie Counts, whose name is a full sentence and voice is full-splendid, performs “Christmas For The Soul” from 8 p.m.-9:30 Thursday at The Stirling Club. Johnn Jones is music director. Doors are at 7 p.m., tickets are $35 for members, $45 for non-members, go to thestirlingclub.com for info.

