Miley Cyrus, Paris Hilton in line for Resorts World opening

The bar is full, too. Hello, tourists. Life seems so normal, I'll open a FizzyWater tab.

The bar is full, too. Hello, tourists. Life seems so normal, I’ll open a FizzyWater tab.

More from this scene, and beyond.

Miley, Paris and you

We are reliably informed that Miley Cyrus and Paris Hilton will perform in Resorts World Las Vegas’ opening festivities.

Cyrus is set to appear July 4 at Ayu Dayclub. Hilton is in the booth, as we say, as a poolside DJ on June 24.

Hilton was at the property last Saturday, posting for photos with none other than “Beacher’s Madhouse” creator Jeff Beacher. There’s no more “Madhouse” these days for Beacher, but he is buddies with Resorts World President Scott Sibella, and co-hosts a lively podcast with Kelly Osbourne.

Resorts World has already captured Uncle Kracker and Darius Rucker as opening weekend star headliners. Kracker is planned for Dawg House Saloon, and Rucker at the hotel ballroom. Sibella has said he wants a full-tilt opening (Resorts World’s first commercial featured a pinball machine), and it looks like he’ll get it.

It’s Hammer’s time

Comic magician (and noted gym rat) Mike Hammer is finally back in action at the Four Queens on July 6. His show runs at 7 nightly, dark Sundays and Mondays.

“I’m finally baaaack after a year, I hope they’re ready for me!” Hammer said in a text. Expect ample energy from Hammer, a 10-year headliner at the hotel.

Hammer’s show is usually paired with Steve Connolly’s Elvis tribute production, but no word yet on Connolly’s reopening plans.

A lotta Little

Rich Little’s laugh factory used to be network TV. Today it is the club of that name at the Tropicana, where Little performs four nights a week.

But Little is back on the telly this weekend, featured “CBS Sunday Morning” at 9 a.m. Sunday. The master impressionist was once a go-to guest on daytime and nighttime talk shows, especially “The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson.” He was also a member of “Dean Martin’s Celebrity Roast” panels, the show originating from the old MGM Grand (now Bally’s) in the 1970s.

“Well, you know, I mean, when you get to be as old as I am, it’s tougher to get on TV,” Little, 82, says. “I’m thrilled to be on this show today because this is probably the first time I’ve been on network television in 30 years.”

Little’s recent schedule is 6:30 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays. The open dates might well be taken by Louie Anderson, frequently name-checked in the column recently as he seeks a return to residency performances on the Strip.

Little is also taking some time off in August for an off-Broadway dramatic play, “Trial on the Potomac — The Impeachment of Richard Nixon.” The show is the brainchild of veteran Vegas showman George Bugatti, and seizes on Little’s famous interpretation of Nixon’s voice and mannerisms.

The play is set to run Aug. 6-Sept. 4 at Theatre at St. Clements in on West 46th Street in New York.

Little’s impressive array of presidential impressions dates to John F. Kennedy, and he has recently added Joe Biden. But even amid his stage activity, the iconic Strip headliner misses being on network TV.

“I do,” he tells “CBS Sunday Morning” reporter Tracy Smith. “I think what happens is when you get older, people don’t really want to book you on a show. Maybe they think you’re not funny anymore, you know, I don’t know. So this is a big thrill for me. I hope it goes over well.”

Composers hit the Note

The Composers Showcase of Las Vegas is back at at Notoriety at Neonopolis at 7:30 p.m. June 15. No formal word on when the show moves back to Myron’s Cabaret Jazz at The Smith Center, but look at the fall, folks.

Meantime for the next performance, comic singer/songwriter Dennis Blair, ex-Jersey Boys cast member Travis Cloer, Clint Holmes, master pianist/arranger Jeff Neiman, Vita Corimbi Drew of “Menopause the Musical,” Vegas jazz great Michelle Johnson, Michael Shapiro of “Reckless in Vegas,” prolific composer Richard Oberaker (“Bandstand” on Broadway and “Ka” at MGM Grand), pianist/music director Chris Lash (“Jersey Boys” “Baz”) and host/co-founder Keith Thompson are ALL in the mix. Hit Notoriety.com for info and tix on this show, and all the others at Ken Henderson’s live-entertainment enclave.

Shecky? That you?

On the first day of operation on Convention Center Drive, Bagelmania greeted a loyal customer from its original location on East Twain Avenue. Shecky Greene, still dealing the mirth at age 95, showed up midday Friday. Sadly, we missed his appearance and also what became a performance. As Siegel Group Vice President Michael Crandall, who saw it all, reports, “He was singing the whole time.”

