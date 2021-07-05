Miley Cyrus shows serious rock chops in Ayu Dayclub debut

Miley Cyrus made Resorts World her home on July 4 with a concert at a packed Ayu Dayclub.

Miley Cyrus headlines the 4th of July grand opening celebration at Ayu Dayclub at Resorts World Las Vegas on July 4, 2021 in Las Vegas. (Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Resorts World Las Vegas)

Miley Cyrus is shown with transgender drag queen Sonique during 4th of July grand opening celebration at Ayu Dayclub at Resorts World Las Vegas on July 4, 2021 in Las Vegas. (Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Resorts World Las Vegas)

Brett Oppenhiem and Jason Oppenhiem of the Oppenhiem Group attend the Fourth of July grand opening celebration at Ayu Dayclub at Resorts World Las Vegas on July 4, 2021 in Las Vegas. (Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Resorts World Las Vegas)

TV Personality Vinny Guadagnino attends Miley Cirus' 4th of July grand opening celebration at Ayu Dayclub at Resorts World Las Vegas on July 4, 2021 in Las Vegas. (Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Resorts World Las Vegas)

A general view of atmosphere at the 4th of July grand opening celebration at Ayu Dayclub at Resorts World Las Vegas on July 4, 2021 in Las Vegas. (Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Resorts World Las Vegas)

A message from a friend rolled in during Miley Cyrus’ July 4th spectacular at Resorts World Las Vegas: “How very Tina Turner of her!”

That’s it. I knew she reminded me of someone.

Her blond hair rising a Miley high and clad in a leather vest and American-flag mini, Cyrus threw a charge crowd into the opening night of Ayu Dayclub by Zouk Group. The pop-rock star stopped short of rocking out “Proud Mary,” but did pull off great covers of Blondie’s “Heart of Glass” and Dolly Parton’s “Jolene.” She unleashed her own hits, “The Climb” and “Edge of Midnight,” closing with a shattering “Wrecking Ball.”

Cyrus also partook in horseplay with transgender drag queen Sonique from “RuPaul’s Drag Race” (find her on IG @xosonique), summoning a Britney Spears-style dance routine on “American Woman.” Cyrus also called out, “Free Britney!” a phrase that has become a certain crowd-pleaser in concert performances (Cyrus has also used the #FreeBritney hashtag on social media).

Early in the nearly hourlong set, Cyrus told the crowd how great it was to be performing live again, especially on the Strip. “Nobody does it bigger than Las Vegas!” as her image was broadcast on the property’s 100,000-square-foot LED screen. Her performance was thus visible along Genting Boulevard (which was closed off) leading into the resort, across a lengthy segment of the Strip, and beyond.

Cyrus’ performance, with her veteran Miley Cyrus Band, was musically muscular, a match for the historic occasion. Cyrus is one of these artists who breaks as a kid star (in her case, “Hannah Montana”) and evolves to formidable, grown-up artist. Justin Timberlake and, more recently, Harry Styles spring to mind.

Cyrus is going to be around for a minute. She’d make a great resident headliner in Vegas, a place she clearly loves.

World-wide party

Around the VIP cabanas at Cyrus’ show: Resorts World headliner Tiësto, “Jersey Shore” star (and ex-“Chippendales” guest host) Vinny Guadagnino; fashion model Hailey Clauson; Brett and Jason Oppenheim, Mary Fitzgerald and Romain Bonnet of Netflix’s “Selling Sunset”; and (reportedly) one Tina Louise. Still verifying if this is the same Tina Louise who would be the last surviving cast member of “Gilligan’s Island.”

The Martinez Brothers, Blond:ish and Sita Abellan shut down the party, performing until just before sunrise.

Saturday, Tiësto and fellow headliner Zedd opened Ayu Dayclub, with DJ Ruckus, Madison Beer, Charly Jordan (a Las Vegas native, folks), Madds and Jack Harlow also performing.

Gatsby Lounge also sprung to life, with Questlove on Thursday, and Brody Jenner on Friday, leading the entertainment.

And, we must give a nod to early column fave Dawg House Saloon, Darius Rucker and Uncle Kracker topped the headlining roster. “Y’all fallin’ asleep on me already, Las Vegas?” Kracker shouted Saturday night. Not a chance. That place pops.

