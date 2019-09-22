66°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Kats

Miley Cyrus sports black leather at iHeartRadio in Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 22, 2019 - 1:27 am
 

The Kats! Bureau at this writing is in the precise spot from 24 hours ago in section 9 of T-Mobile Arena, and the second night of iHeartRadio Music Festival. On my way in, I ran into Vegas guitar virtuoso John Wedemeyer, who is “gigging” (as the kids say) with Pop 40 on Brooklyn Bridge at New York-New York.

“Who’s headlining tonight?” he asked.

“For me, Def Leppard,” I said.

“Ah! No Rush?” he said. “Not tonight!” I said. Inside joke.

More from the scene. As Def Leppard would say, “Let it rock.”

Miley’s ‘Black’ cover

Miley Cyrus, fashioned in black leather dripping with silver chains, swept into Led Zeppelin’s “Black Dog.” The tempo was all over the place (covering Led Zeppelin is a challenging task) but Cyrus screamed the vocals with Plant-like zeal. Afterward, she said, “This seems like the perfect time to sing my new song with Ariana Grande,” which she did, breaking out, “Don’t Call Me Again.” She took on Pink Floyd’s “Comfortably Numb,” and thundered through “Wrecking Ball.” Somewhere, post-twerking, Cyrus has achieved real credibility — especially as a live performer. Pin her name to the ever-blossoming list of potential Strip resident headliners.

Are you getting it?

Def Leppard displayed many of the stage effects from their headlining run at Zappos Theater in July, including the flourish of old-Vegas neon signs on the big screen. Front man Joe Elliott SP dedicated “Armageddon It” to the late Eddie Money, and “Pour Some Sugar On Me” to the very current Cyrus. Elliott also said, “We will see you sometime, somewhere in 2020.” Maybe on the Strip, is how I took that.

Our Brown moment

Zac Brown is having a far better weekend than, say, Antonio Brown. His band is known to push artistic boundaries, which is why the person introducing it, Scott Foley, said just that. We remember when Brown sang “The Way You Look Tonight” at the “Sinatra 100: An All-Star Grammy Concert” at Encore Theater in December 2015.

Saturday, Brown sampled his wide range of tastes, striding easily along the stage for “Colder Weather,” the first ballad of the night, and a beauty. He also slid into a smooth version of “Take It To The Limit,” the classic by the Eagles, who play MGM Grand Garden — once the home of this very show — Sept. 27-28 and Oct. 5. The set closed with fiddle virtuoso Jimmy De Martini singing a cover of Rage Against The Machine’s “Bulls On Parade.” It was ZacFest ‘19.

Unbilled and loving it

T-Pain showed up, unannounced but (we expect) with an invitation. T-Pain let the dreads fly and showed of some advanced grooving. “Hey! Hey!” he shouted during his set. “Hey! Hey!” Fake smoke — or was it real? — emanated from the back of the stage. This man knows how to make an entrance, surprise or otherwise.

Keys of NYC

Alicia Keys (also on the residency wish list at the Kats! Bureau) is an artist who is great in any environment. I once saw her play the Cirque theater at Venetian Macau. True story. Michael Buffer sat in front of me and Keys just blew the place away.

“This Girl is On Fire” opened with a flash, but Keys at the piano is about as good as it gets. Keys unveiled her new song, “Show Me Some Love,” featuring Miguel. She performed a duet with Lewis Capaldi on his new hit, “Someone You Loved,” and sprinted to the close with “No One” and “Empire State of Mind.”

The producers have paced this show, and last night’s, ideally, given all the varying genres.

MumfordPalooza

We remember the days when Mumford & Sons headlined Boulevard Pool at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. Not tonight. The nine-man ensemble moved to the front of the stage for “The Cave,” adding pyro and a serious dose of sonic power. “I Will Wait,” their biggest hit; and “Guiding Light” were also on the set list.

Chance at church

Chance the Rapper unleashed at team of acrobats, a layered sing-along of almost every number, and personal passion to the penultimate performance. “No Problem” and “Blessings 1” were crowd favorites. Chance has said he will not tour as scheduled this year to be with his family and new baby. He closed with “Blessings 2,” where his message was clear.

That masked man

Marshmello, resident DJ at Kaos Nightclub and Dayclub at the Palms, brought on Kane Brown for some festival-closing explosives. They wrapped a festival that delivered more than 16 hours of music in two days (including the Day Stage at Las Vegas Festival Grounds). The two friends left the crowd wanting more … but only after a long nap.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His PodKats podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Entertainment Videos
The Hangover is served at The Crack Shack in Las Vegas - VIDEO
Khine Moore, executive chef at The Crack Shack at Park MGM in Las Vegas, makes The Hangover with a fried chicken breast or thigh dipped in honey-butter, sprinkled with Crack Seasoning and topped with an egg. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Dessert Before Dinner winner Becky Quan
Nine of Las Vegas’ top women pastry chefs offered original creations built around Girl Scouts Trefoils shortbread cookies Saturday night at Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada’s annual Desserts Before Dinner Gala. The top dessert, as voted on by the audience, was an homage to Good Humor’s old-fashioned Strawberry Shortcake ice cream bars created by NoMad’s Becky Quan. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Chef Sammy D is cooking again in Las Vegas
Sam DeMarco served his first public meal since returning to Las Vegas on Sunday, with a pop-up brunch at 7th & Carson. And the veteran of the First Food & Bar, Rattlecan and Sam’s American has more in store for the downtown spot. The chef, known as Sammy D. to his friends, is taking on a consulting chef role with restaurant that will see some of Sunday’s offerings added to the regular menu. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Carl’s Donuts in Las Vegas celebrates National Cream-Filled Doughnut Day
Carl’s Donuts, a Las Vegas-based company that’s been serving the city since 1966, celebrates National Cream-Filled Doughnut Day with specialties themed to fall. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Rick Harrison of "Pawn Stars" has a new store - VIDEO
Rick Harrison, the Pawn Stars co-star and owner of Gold & Silver Pawn, talks to the Review-Journal’s John Katsilometes about his soon-to-open Rick’s Collection retail outlet of mostly mid-century masterworks at the Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pok Pok Wing at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas serves Pad Thai Thamadaa - VIDEO
Because of popular request, the 1-year-old Pok Pok Wing at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas serves Pad Thai Thamadaa, with shrimp, ground pork, neither or both. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trial by Fire cocktail at the Golden Tiki in Las Vegas - VIDEO
Adam Rains, head bartender (also Grand Poobah and a few other things) at The Golden Tiki in Las Vegas, makes one of the bar’s tiki drinks, (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Gordon Ramsay renovating Las Vegas steakhouse - VIDEO
Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay is preparing to re-launch his Paris Las Vegas restaurant, Gordon Ramsay Steak. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Cats owners compete for top show awards
The annual Jazzy Cats event is taking place at the Rio Convention Center this weekend attracting cats owners from around the country and the world to compete for the top show awards. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Brooklyn Bowl in Las Vegas serves blackened Cajun catfish - VIDEO
Troy Remer, sous chef at Brooklyn Bowl at The Linq Promenade in Las Vegas, blackens Cajun catfish on the grill before serving it with mashed potatoes and collard greens. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Gold Encrusted Filet Mignon at Mr. Chow - VIDEO
This just may be the gold standard for the filet mignon. Mr. Chow at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas has introduced The Gold Encrusted Filet Mignon, which is coated with real 24-karat gold. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Working as a mermaid in Las Vegas - VIDEO
McKenzie Kawano works as a mermaid at the aquarium at the Silverton in Las Vegas. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pinkbox Doughnuts opens third store in Las Vegas area
Las Vegas-based Pinkbox Doughnuts, which opened its third store at 9435 W. Tropicana Ave., specializes in doughnuts such as the new Station Wagon, with Butterfinger; pink-velvet Pretty in Pink; and hybrid Glazed DoughCro Bites. Heidi Knapp Rinella/Review-Journal, with image courtesy of Pinkbox Doughnuts
Starbucks brings back Pumpkin Spice early
Starbucks declares Aug. 27 the first day of fall as they make their pumpkin spice items available a full month early. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bachelor Party Fra Diavolo at Carmine’s in Las Vegas
Roberto Leon, a line cook at Carmine’s at The Forum Shops at Caesars in Las Vegas, makes Bachelor Party Fra Diavolo with eight pounds of lobster, a pound each of mussels, clams and shrimp, two pounds of pasta and two gallons of sauce. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
'American Idol' auditions in Las Vegas
“American Idol” was in Las Vegas Monday looking for singers to compete in its upcoming 2020 season. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegan part of the Harlem Globetrotters
Scooter Christensen, who grew up in Las Vegas, will play with the Harlem Globetrotters at The Orleans in Las Vegas Sunday, Aug. 25. (Mat Luschek / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
MSG Sphere at The Venetian to cost $1.2B plus
Scheduled to open in 2021, it is expected to be busier than Madison Square Garden in New York. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Terra Rossa Returns To Red Rock. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Terra Rossa at Red Rock Resort is set to open on Aug. 26.
Hubert Keller’s Backyard Kitchen
Chef Hubert Keller of Fleur and Burger Bar shows off his backyard kitchen in Las Vegas. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Watermelon Mojitos and Chicken ‘N’ Watermelon ‘N’ Waffles at Yardbird Southern Table & Bar
Bartender Cassy Leedom and Chef Norberto Ortega make a Watermelon Mojito and Chicken ‘N’ Watermelon ‘N’ Waffles at Yardbird Southern Table & Bar at The Venetian in Las Vegas. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Juan’s Flaming Fajitas in Las Vegas celebrates National Fajita Day
Cook Ruben Fuentes and general manager Taylor Pulliam of Juan’s Flaming Fajitas in Las Vegas prepare steak and shrimp fajitas with the restaurant’s signature fiery treatment. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pasta Shop Ristorante serves a watermelon-shrimp salad
Pasta Shop Ristorante & Art Gallery in Henderson serves a summer salad that combines watermelon with greens, feta and shrimp. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Factory Kitchen in Las Vegas makes classic affogato
Jorge Luque, pastry chef at The Factory Kitchen at The Venetian in Las Vegas, makes affogato with two simple ingredients - house-made gelato and fresh espresso. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review Journal with image from The Factory Kitchen)
The Cereal Killerz Kitchen serves over 100 cereals
Christopher Burns, owner of The Cereal Killerz Kitchen at Galleria at Sunset mall in Henderson, makes a Milk & Cookies Shake from his more than 100 varieties of cereal. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer in Las Vegas makes a State Fair CrazyShake
Bianca Zepeva, a shaker at Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer at The Venetian in Las Vegas, makes a State Fair CrazyShake with a kettle corn rim, caramel, corn-based ice cream, popcorn brittle, crushed kettle corn, sprinkles and a cherry. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Review-Journal)
Balboa Pizza Company makes Thai peanut chicken wings
Irma Perez, kitchen manager at Balboa Pizza Company at The District at Green Valley Ranch in Henderson, near Las Vegas, brines chicken wings for 24 hours before roasting and frying them and finishing them in various styles such as Thai peanut. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Review-Journal)
New Venetian pool deck
Final touches are currently being added to the hotel’s main tower pool deck, which consists of five pools. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Who is Vegas Vic? (Jason Bracelin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada State Museum Director Dennis McBride explains the origins of the Vegas icon.
Slater’s 50/50 in Las Vegas serves a 4-pound Big Island Feast Burger
Cindy Sun, general manager of Slater’s 50/50 in Las Vegas, makes the Big Island Feast Burger with 2 1/2 pounds of the house bacon/beef blend, Napa-cilantro slaw, six slices of American cheese, a can of grilled Spam, six slices of chargrilled pineapple, four fried eggs and a drizzle of teriyaki and serves it with macaroni salad. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST