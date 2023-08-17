Minogue sells out added dates in 30 minutes; more shows possible

Kylie Minogue is performing just 10 shows in a 1,000-seat venue in Voltaire. Her fans overwhelmed the ticket site.

Demand for Kylie Minogue’s Voltaire production has not abated. The “Padam Padam” hitmaker sold out her 10 added dates at The Venetian hotspot within 30 minutes of going on sale Thursday morning.

Ticketmaster informed fans beginning at 7:30 a.m. that the shows added last week have sold out. Only travel packages remain on sale at Ticketmaster. Those offers are for two guests over three days, with a hotel suite and other VIP-style amenities, start at $3,250 per person/$6,500 per couple.

2nd times the charm!!! Got Kylie Minogue residency tickets for Summer 2024!!! This round was 1,000,000 times better than Round 1…. Ticketmaster came through (fees still high!!!) but a streamlined process indeed!!! pic.twitter.com/kzX2kt7rgU — Ant Sky (@kyhttsa) August 17, 2023

Minogue has now sold out 20 dates in the 1,000-capacity club, opening Nov. 3 through May 4. She wiped out the first 10 dates in 4½ hours on Aug. 9, even with multiple crashes to the ticket site.

The 55-year-old pop superstar’s popularity is already leading to industry buzz that she will add more dates. Officials familiar with the production have not ruled out a longer run.

Minogue’s general-admission tickets started at $200 (not including fees), covering about 200 seats per show. Table seats started $1,000 for a two-top, with a $600 table-spend minimum, with groups of up to eight per table being sold. The table minimums run from $500 for a two-top, up to $3,200 for an eight-top. These fees are outside the base ticket prices for seats at the tables.

Important for fans looking to possibly resell their Voltaire tickets: There is no resale or option to transfer tickets for Voltaire. The show’s tickets are tied to a food-and-beverage requirement. The no-transfer policy is to prevent the resale of a ticket to someone unaware of the F&B minimum on the night of the performance.

The ticket payment is collected online in advance. But the F&B charge is paid the night of the show.

Reports from fans attempting to secure GA tickets and table seating Thursday seemed more positive than when the original run was put on sale, when the VoltaireLV.com site crashed repeatedly under demand.

Ticketmaster has since replaced the UrVenue hospitality platform as the production and venue’s ticket platform. Ticketmaster had already been selling ticket-suite bundles its new Ticketmaster Travel platform.

A fan on the X platform identified as Ant Sky reported “2nd times the charm!!! Got Kylie Minogue residency tickets for Summer 2024!!! This round was 1,000,000 times better than Round 1…. Ticketmaster came through (fees still high!!!) but a streamlined process indeed!!!”

But not everyone was so sated. Another fan reports checking the site at 6:50 a.m. Pacific time, only to find 1,250 fans were already waiting in the cue. The next message was the “sold out” message from Ticketmaster. Fans can now watch for more dates from Minogue. We’re doing the same.

