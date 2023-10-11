Minogue, Venetian’s Voltaire to host opulent F1 party

Amber Lounge, featuring Kylie Minogue, taks over Voltaire at The Venetian to close Formula One week.

Kylie Minogue poses for photographers upon arrival at the Burberry Spring Summer 2024 fashion show on Monday, Sept. 18, 2023 in London. (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Michael Gruber, left, CCO of The Venetian, and Kylie Minogue speak at an event at Bar Lis on July 27, 2023, in Los Angeles to announce Minogue's residency at The Venetian in Las Vegas. (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Venetian)

DJ Buddha, left and Cordell Broadus, son of rap icon Snoop Dogg, are shown at Amber Lounge's Singapore F1 party in September. (Amber Lounge)

Rap star Lil Jon is shown at Amber Lounge's Singapore F1 party in September. (Amber Lounge)

A shot of the scene at Amber Lounge's Singapore F1 party in September. (Amber Lounge)

Las Vegas is famous for exclusive events, having established a fear of missing out long before FOMO was an oft-used acronym.

In that spirit, during F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix, Kylie Minogue is performing at the hyper-exclusive Amber Lounge, which takes over Voltaire at The Venetian on Nov. 18. That’s the final night of F1 frivolity on the Strip.

Tickets and VIP tables are going on sale “soon,” with price points not yet posted. Expect the ticket range to be “very expensive” to “even more expensive” for such an event. Rates at the F1 race in Singapore last month ranged from about $9,000 for a single pass to $33,000 for a 10-person suite (which covered a full weekend, as opposed to the one-night event at The Venetian). Info is at voltairelv.com.

Amber Lounge prides itself as “the world’s most exclusive afterparty,” dating to its first event at Monaco GP 20 years ago. The event is also held at each race in Singapore and Abu Dhabi. Guests are treated to opulence, extravagance, immersive entertainment, and also luxe service. Minogue leads that experience in Vegas, with support from DJ Jellybean Benitez.

The Venetian is the official home and hotel partner of the BWT Alpine F1 Team during race weekend. Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon are Alpine’s F1 teammates competing in Las Vegas. Alpine debuted in 2021, re-branded after performing as Renault F1 Team and owned by the Groupe Renault automotive company.

Minogue is the 1,000-seat nightspot’s opening headliner, launching her series in Nov. 3-4. Christina Aguilera, announced this week, performs Dec. 30-31 and is also starring in an extended engagement, dates to be announced.

Voltaire founder Michael Gruber has created what he plans to be a unique Las Vegas nightlife option. As the longtime hospitality and entertainment professional says, “Voltaire is excited to once again bring the greatest offerings to Las Vegas and Amber Lounge has a long history of executing the best experiences to an exclusive clientele around the world.”

