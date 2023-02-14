Mirage dolphins relocating to Sea World

Sea World in San Diego had loaned the dolphins to the Mirage years ago. Now they are heading back.

Dolphins leap through the air at the Siegfried & Roy's Secret Garden and Dolphin Habitat within at Mirage in May 2021 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A baby dolphin swims with its mother Bella at Siegfried & Roy's Secret Garden and Dolphin Habitat at The Mirage in Las Vegas in 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Three dolphins from Siegfried & Roy’s Secret Garden and Dolphin Habitat are moving to San Diego.

The dolphins Karli, Sofi and Osborne have been transported to Sea World, under an agreement between Mirage and the aquatic theme park. Sea World had loaned the dolphins to the Mirage years ago.

Mirage President Joe Lupo informed employees Tuesday of the dolphins’ status. He said an effort was ongoing to find homes for the three remaining dolphins. The Siegfried & Roy Foundation’s tigers and lions, which have been part of the attraction for some 30 years, remain at the property. Lupo said those animals, too, are being relocated to new homes. No time table has been set.

At the time of Hard Rock Seminole’s purchase of the Mirage from MGM Resorts International in December, a total of seven dolphins remained in the habitat. Duchess, the last remaining original dolphin at the habitat, died in January at age 48.

The popular attraction is being closed to public as the hotel is being turned into Hard Rock Las Vegas later this year. Employees have been given a final tour of the Secret Garden a couple weeks ago.

Lupo said in his memo to the staff, “Earlier this month many of you visited the habitat with your families, enjoying it one last time as we make plans to permanently close the attraction.” The Secret Garden exists as the home for the remaining animals until they are moved to their new homes.

This is an ongoing story. Check back for updates.

