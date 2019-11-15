Mirage’s iconic volcano expands hours on Las Vegas Strip

The volcano has been a popular Strip-side attraction since the hotel opened in 1989 and recently added two shows to its daily schedule.

Tourists’ burning desire for more volcanic action on the Strip has been satisfied.

The Mirage volcano has expanded its hours, adding 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. daily times to its ongoing hourly schedule through 11 p.m. An MGM Resorts International spokeswoman says the 11 p.m. time was added in the late spring/early summer this year.

The volcano has been a popular Strip-side attraction since the hotel opened in 1989. It was upgraded in 2008, with former Grateful Dead rummer Mickey Hart and and noted world-music percussionist Zakir Hussain teaming on the soundtrack. Those two collaborated on the closing scene of “Apocalypse Now,” and also the opening and closing ceremonies of the 1996 Summer Olympics in Atlanta.

The designers at WET (who designed the Fountains at Bellagio) also helped in the overhaul. A total of 120 FireShooters (cylinders that shoot fire) have been installed in the lagoon beneath the volcano’s main cone, with fire and water shooting 120 feet high. And if we have not mentioned the volcano is a free-of-charge amenity, we will do that now. Enjoy.

