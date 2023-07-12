105°F
Kats

Miranda Lambert, Keith Urban, Maroon 5 in Live Nation discount deal

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 12, 2023 - 12:27 pm
 
Miranda Lambert performs onstage during the opening night of her residency, "Velvet Rodeo" at t ...
Miranda Lambert performs onstage during the opening night of her residency, "Velvet Rodeo" at the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino on Sept. 23, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for Miranda Lambert)

“Four on the floor” commonly refers to a four-speed, manual gearshift. Or, it’s the term for a drummer pounding a beat in 4/4 time.

Live Nation has its own application. Four on the floor can describe the company’s Summer’s Live ticket discount campaign: Four tickets for $80 to select concerts in Las Vegas (while supplies last, of course).

The offer is open for artists in a cavalcade of genres, among them hip-hop, country, Latin, R&B, Afrobeats, pop and rock.

From the company: Pre-sales start beginning Tuesday, followed by the general on sale running from Wednesday through Aug. 1 at LiveNation.com/SummersLive.

The promotion includes four tickets for $80 all-in plus taxes where applicable depending on city, state and/or venue.

The process: Visit the Live Nation site starting Wednesday for the full list of participating events. Select the event you are interested in, and search for the “Summer’s Live 4 Pack” ticket type. A four-pack of tickets will automatically be added to your cart. After the tickets are in the cart, proceed to checkout, where the price will automatically populate as $80. Taxes will be added where applicable.

In Las Vegas, the Summer’s Live offer includes tickets to the following shows:

Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort: 90s Pop Tour, Gloria Trevi, Keith Urban, Los Angeles Azules, Miranda Lambert and Weezer.

Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas: Dance Gavin Dance, Devon Allman & Donovan Frankenreiter, Escape the Fate, Get the Led Out, J Boog, Lil Yachty, Nickel Creek, Owl City, Poppy, Puddle of Mudd, Sylvan Esso, The Darkness and The Green.

The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas: Myke Towers.

The Colosseum at Caesars Palace: Rod Stewart.

Dolby Live at Park MGM: Maroon 5.

House of Blues Las Vegas: A R I Z O N A, Adekunle Gold, Aleks Syntek, Boys Like Girls, CLUTCH, Corey Holcomb, Erika Jayne, Jesse & Joy, Lucha VaVOOM, Maisie Peters, Max & Igor Cavalera, Rival Sons, Siddhartha, Steel Panther, Tesla, Todrick Hall and Yacht Rock Revue.

MGM Grand Garden: Big Time Rush, Jonas Brothers, Pepe Aguilar, Shinedown and Wu-Tang Clan & Nas.

Michelob Ultra Arena: ALV Comedy, Beck & Phoenix and Marca MP.

Mirage Theater: DL Hughley and Joe Gatto.

The Pearl at Palms: Counting Crows, Derek Hough, Gary Owen, Keith Sweat, Lamb of God, Loverboy, Matute, The Cult and Tracy Morgan.

The Venetian Theatre: Emmanuel.

The discount is announced just after Live Nation’s Summer Concert Week sale, which ran from May 10-16 and offered 3,800 shows across North America, with such acts as Big Time Rush, Janet Jackson, Maroon 5, Shania Twain and Snoop Dogg offered.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

