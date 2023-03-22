Miranda Lambert picked up Vegas tips on ‘recon tour’

Zappos Theater headliner Miranda Lambert says Las Vgas is “a place to celebrate entertainment at its highest level.”

Miranda Lambert performs onstage during the opening night of her residency, "Velvet Rodeo" at the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino on September 23, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for Miranda Lambert)

Miranda Lambert performs onstage during the opening night of her residency, "Velvet Rodeo" at the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino on September 23, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for Miranda Lambert)

Miranda Lambert performs onstage during the opening night of her residency, "Velvet Rodeo" at the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino on Sept. 23, 2022. in Las Vegas. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for Miranda Lambert)

Miranda Lambert is not just a country superstar. She’s also a fan.

The December before she started her Zappos Theater residency, Lambert visited several Las Vegas headliners. Shania Twain and Reba McEntire with Brooks & Dunn were on what she calls her “recon tour.”

“I got a grasp of what it means to make it to Vegas, when people fly there to see you and what they want to see, Lambert said in a recent interview. “It’s a lot of money, a lot of time, to get a hotel and set up a babysitter and flight and all that. So I want to make sure I deliver, and there are certain songs that I just have to do, which is a good problem to have.”

Lambert, returning to Zappos Theater this weekend, has punctuated her set list with the staples of her career. But she has achieved some balance, and unpredictability, in the production.

“I do build moments where I can do some fun gags, change up a song or two if I want,” she said. “I have a place for a new single out, I’ve left room to be able to add and take away.”

The Strip series has presented Lambert with a concern unique to singing in the desert. She has opted for vocal rest, among other remedies, to overcome “Vegas Throat.”

“I’ve struggled with it, and I’ve learned to really take care of my voice,” Lambert said. “I do spend a lot of down time. I’m starting to learn a little more of a routine, humidifiers are my best friend (laughs) … But Vegas is like the perfect place for entertainment, except for the singing.”

Lambert has embraced high production, especially pyro and adventurous lighting, in a show that is still country at the core.

“You have people from all walks of life who come to Las Vegas, to gather and celebrate one thing,” Lambert said. “Whether it’s my show, or Celine or Adele, it’s a place to celebrate entertainment at its highest level. I am so glad the country music is making a bigger appearance and impact in Vegas.”

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.