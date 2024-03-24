Miranda Lambert’s ‘theme party’ nears the end at Planet Hollywood

Miranda Lambert talks themes, wardrobe and audience etiquette as she moves to the end of “Velvet Rodeo.”

Miranda Lambert is shown in her “Velvet Rodeo” residency at Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood. (Gabe Ginsburg)

Miranda Lambert has checked all the boxes at Bakkt Theater, including the one marked “Check.”

Country’s superstar made that happen Wednesday night, when she returned “The Velvet Rodeo” to the Planet Hollywood venue. Lambert delivered a $140,000 check to MuttNation Foundation, which supports and sustains animal adoptions across the country.

Since opening her Strip production in September 2022, Lambert has donated $1 of every ticket sold to the organization.

The “Tin Man” singer was also the latest recipient of The Key to the Las Vegas Strip. Clark Country Commissioner Marilyn Kirkpatrick presented the honor prior to Wednesday night’s performance, and also declared March 20 as Miranda Lambert Day.

Taken together, it all means Lambert is riding “The Velvet Rodeo” into the sunset. The show’s blazing (for real) sendoff is April 6 (tickets for the remaining performances, including this weekend’s are at ticketmaster.com/mirandavegas).

Lambert has likened her production to a “theme party,” the them being “rodeo,” naturally.

“If you have a themed party at your house, it’s already sets up to be more fun because everyone has the attitude of dressing up and showing up to have a good time,” Lambert says. “It definitely brings a different energy to the shows, definitely.”

Lambert brings her own energy to the dance, in the form of a pyro jacket that shoots sparks from the sleeves. The item adds fire to “Gunpowder & Lead.” She donned the jacket again Wednesday, part of a half-dozen outfits she has rotated in her Vegas show.

“That’s been one of my favorite parts of this residency, the wardrobe,” Lambert says. “I don’t really care about clothes much. I’m a jeans and T-shirt girl, all the way.” But she experienced an attitude alteration, as it were, a couple of years ago after visiting the National Cowgirl Museum and Hall of Fame and in Fort Worth, Texas.

“They had all these vintage rodeo costumes, and it inspired this whole rodeo wardrobe I have now,” Lambert says. “I mean, boots and fringe is kind of my jam (laughs).”

Lambert’s shows are paced to pack a punch in some production numbers, including “Tequila Does,” “Little Red Wagon” and “Kerosene,” with its cryptic lyric, “I got the hell out of Oklahoma” (fans have been interpreting that one for about five years now).

But Lambert takes it down during warm recitations of “Carousel” and “Tin Man.” In what became a study in intrusive fan behavior and a superstar’s patience threshold, Lambert stopped singing as a group of ladies took selfies (with flashes) directly in front of the stage.

Lambert has been on all sides of this issue. She’s a social-media practitioner herself, supporting her friend and fellow headliner Carrie Underwood at Resorts World Theatre.

“When I go to shows, and when I saw Carrie, I took like six or seven pictures and videos, because I wanted to post about it and say, ‘Hey, y’all gotta see this! It’s awesome!’ ” Lambert says. “But it’s only like a 10-second thing, and I was present 95 percent of the time. There’s a way to do it, there’s a way to engage, and promote the show and help the artists out.”

Just use your best judgment, rodeo fans.

“There’s also being in the present. I want to look you in the eye, have you look me in the eye, and I want you to be here because I worked really hard to get here,” Lambert says. “I want to give you the best performance possible.”

And if your attention strays, she’ll fire up the jacket.

Flav, Boss make time

Flavor Flav’s ever-present clock necklace (or necklace clock, whichever) tells him precisely when to check in for an epic moment. That was Friday night, when Flav met Bruce Springsteen backstage at T-Mobile arena prior to Springsteen’s rollicking performance.

Tease this …

How about two more dates for Wu Tang Clan at The Theater at Virgin Hotel. When? Do you remember, the 21st night of September? Maybe then. But certainly that month.

And this …

Also at Virgin, drag icon Frank Marino is returning to residency status at 24 Oxford, 4 p.m. Sundays through the end of the year. He’s having too much fun to quit, and so is the ghost of Joan Rivers.

Siegels squared

On Wednesday, I just missed David Siegel at Siegel’s Bagelmania. He is not the owner of the deli. He founded Westgate Resorts. But Siegel was there in the Power Booth, meeting with Steven Siegel, but who is owner of Bagelmania and also Siegel Suites.

Amid widespread confusion that they are related (they are not), the Siegels had never met until last week. When they met, Steven asked David, “Should I call you ‘Dad,’ because everyone thinks you’re my father.”

But seriously, this is anything but a benign summit. They are talking business. Expect something from this Siegel collision.

Cool Hang Alert

We’re forecasting a Cool Hang yet to be formally announced, but we’re getting amped — amped, I tell you! — for Brian Newman “After Dark” to return to NoMad Library. Newman’s shows all follow Lady Gaga’s “Jazz + Piano” performances, June 19 through July 6. We just need the formal “go for it” signal to book. Check Ticketmaster.com, for now, for Gaga.

