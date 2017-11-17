Miss Universe contestants make a scene in Las Vegas Strip arrival

Miss Universe is set for Nov. 26 at Axis theater. The 92 contestants are already in town.

Reigning Miss Universe Iris Mittenaere speaks at a welcome event for contestants at the Planet Hollywood Resort in Las Vegas on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Miss Universe contestants Danna Hernndez of Puerto Rico and Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters of South Africa pose during a welcome event for contestants at the Planet Hollywood Resort in Las Vegas on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Onlookers soak up the scene during a welcome event for Miss Universe contestants at the Planet Hollywood Resort in Las Vegas on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Miss Universe contestant Lauren Howe of Canada during a welcome event for contestants at the Planet Hollywood Resort in Las Vegas on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Miss Universe contestant Gleisy Noguer Hassen of Bolivia poses for a photo during a welcome event for contestants at the Planet Hollywood Resort in Las Vegas on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Miss Universe contestant Stefana Incandela of Argentina waives at a screaming fan during a welcome event for contestants at the Planet Hollywood Resort in Las Vegas on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Miss Universe contestants Gleisy Noguer Hassen of Bolivia and Laura de Sanctis of Panama take a selfie during a welcome event for contestants at the Planet Hollywood Resort in Las Vegas on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Miss Universe contestant Kara McCullough of the USA adjusts her sash during a welcome event for contestants at the Planet Hollywood Resort in Las Vegas on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Miss Universe contestants wave at photographers during a welcome event for contestants at the Planet Hollywood Resort in Las Vegas on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Reigning Miss Universe Iris Mittenaere speaks at a welcome event for contestants at the Planet Hollywood Resort in Las Vegas on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

The Kats! Bureau is Sash Central, specifically the new Cafe Hollywood at Planet Hollywood Resort, which hosts the Miss Universe pageant Nov. 26 at Axis theater.

The first official photo op with the 92 contestants took place earlier, on the hotel-casino’s Strip-facing staircase. Reigning Miss Universe Iris Mittenaere of France grabbed the mic from event emcee Chet Buchanan to ask the throng of tourists “Who is your favorite!?”

One shouted back: “I wanna collude with Miss Russia!” Smarmy, yes, but also topical …

Cafe Hollywood is located in the old Planet Dailies space, the restaurant that was underwater (for real) in July after a busted fire pipe flooded the casino floor. Thus, plans to overhaul and re-brand Planet Dailies were accelerated, with Planet Hollywood International founder and restaurant owner Robert Earl cutting a commemorative ribbon opening the new eatery Monday evening.

The cafe has been spruced up with about 500 photos of celebs who have appeared at Planet Hollywood’s restaurants and the hotel since its 1991 opening. the company was founded in 1991. Planet Dailies opened a decade ago when the turnover from Aladdin to Planet Hollywood was complete.

“I think 10 years, even with a fabulous run, is always the best time to refresh,” Earl said. “People have wanted to see a stronger identity of the history of Planet Hollywood when they were experiencing a Planet Hollywood stay.”

“Because of the success of Britney, J-Lo and Backstreet Boys, we have an audience that is looking for a glass of wine and a quick bite before a show,” Earl said. He’s also added a lounge and wine bar tucked into the hip, retro diner, cafe-inspired design. It’s a 24-hour place, too, sure to draw all sorts of Strip dwellers — especially those who need to line up and write at any hour.

Those shirts

All 92 contestants wore Vegas Strong T-shirts for the photo op, referencing the Oct. 1 shootings at the Route 91 Harvest festival. Originally, the plan was to outfit the representatives with Vegas Strong pins, but shirts made for a more apparent visual message.

“We wanted to show unity,” Mittenaere said. “We are from everywhere, all around the world, and I think that it’s important to show our hearts are here with Las Vegas.”

Consolidating the buzz

Keep these superstars on the radar: Lady Gaga and The Who. Well-informed conversation has intensified about both hitting the Strip in 2018. Gaga is reportedly in talks for an extended engagement at Park Theater or The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. The Who is said to be zeroing in on another set of dates at The Colosseum next spring.

Ross is boss

The demand is said to be overwhelming, so Diana Ross has announced her return to Encore Theater for nine dates in February. Tickets go on sale Friday.

Ross’s most recent run was highlighted by a visit (in the theater and onstage) by Chris Woods, who portrays Ross in “Frank Marino’s Divas Las Vegas at Linq Hotel. Ross has apparently toyed with the idea of returning a full horn section to her shows at Encore (she used Vegas musicians for previous appearances at The Venetian). Speaking for fans of live music everywhere, especially here, I vote yes.

Orange is the new Brown

As reported a few weeks back, Gordie Brown is moving from Sin City Theater at Planet Hollywood to Night Owl Showroom at Hooters — a move formally announced Wednesday. He opens 7:30 p.m. Nov. 29, and will perform five nights a week (dark Tuesdays and Wednesdays) and is to be the face of the hotel. Brown was never going to be that at PH, or even at the mezzanine-level Sin City Theatre, in a lineup of Murray Sawchuck, Xavier Mortimer and the “Crazy Girls” revue.

Eager to sign a production that has box-office potential, Hooters is Brown’s best chance, and maybe only chance, to serve as a resort brand. He’s been slaloming around town since 2004, and there is no better impressionist. Whether that is a quality that can fill a showroom just off the Strip five nights a week is the great unknown.

Civillico’s return

Unicycling and juggling sensation Jeff Civillico is back onstage after spending more than a year away from ticketed shows in Las Vegas. His opened his 7 p.m. Wednesday show at Anthony Cools Theater at Paris Las Vegas last week. Civillico closed at Bugsy’s Cabaret at Flamingo Las Vegas on Halloween 2016, and spent the last year working corporate events, building his Win Win Charity. He also underwent a pair of left-leaning surgeries: To his left knee and left shoulder.

Civillico is also hosting the annual tree lighting at Linq Promenade at 6 p.m. Saturday. The promenade will host holiday performances, along with a nightly dusting of faux snow at 6, 7, 8 and 9 p.m. Dec. 1- 30.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.