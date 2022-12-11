‘Monday’s Dark’ expects record crowd for 9th anniversary

‘Monday’s Dark’ opend in 2013 at Body English at Hard Rock, and has grown ever since.

Mark Shunock started small while dreaming big when he moved to Las Vegas a decade ago. The ex-minor league hockey player from Sault Ste. Marie in Ontario arrived as a mullet-wearing rock club staffer Lonny in “Rock of Ages.”

Today, Shunock is a citywide ambassador. And what began as a casual conversation at the Bourbon Room (since closed) after a performance of “RoA” (also long gone) at The Venetian has become a Vegas philanthropic institution.

“Mondays Dark” is that charity passion project. The all-star charity show celebrates its ninth anniversary 8 p.m. Monday at Pearl Concert Theater at the Palms (tickets are moving fast, but onsale at mondaysdark.com). A crowd of about 1,900 is expected. That would be a record for the event.

Renowned Vegas showman Clint Holmes, diva extraordinaire Skye Dee Miles, pop-opera standout Daniel Emmet, supreme singer Jimmy Denning, “Fantasy” front woman Lorena Peril, Doug and Jackie Miranda’s “Soul of Motown,” soon-to-be South Point Showroom headliners Bronx Wanderers, Emily England of Spiegelworld’s “OPM” (formerly “Opium”) and Anna Dangerous of “Americas’s Got Talent,” national comic entertainer Bubbles the Clown, comedian Ian Bagg, Vegas singer Mariachi Joya, and the casts of “Bat Out of Hell” and “Freestyle Love Supreme” are all scheduled to appear.

Shunock has chiseled out what would usually serve as a full-time career, running The Space and organizing/hosting “Mondays Dark.” But he’s also an in-game announcer for the Raiders and Vegas Golden Knights (for whom he is also VP of entertainment), and a ring announcer across the country for Top Rank Boxing.

Still, Shunock’s home court is The Space, anchored by “Mondays Dark.” A total of 21 charity partners for 2023 will be announced at the Pearl. Shunock was recognized Tuesday at the 45th Nevada School of the Arts gala at Myron’s at the Smith Center. NSA President Raja Rahman honored Shunock for his role in the community, yet another partnership Shunock has forged in his time in town.

“This is all about the amazing work that the charities we’ve partnered with did in the community last year, and here’s the next 21 we’re going to work with next year,” Shunock says. “So it is always a cool night for us to celebrate 42 nonprofits, all under one roof.”

After opening in 2013 at Body English at Hard Rock Hotel, ”Mondays Dark” has performed at the old Vinyl club, also at Hard Rock. He installed his theater and events annex, The Space, in January 2017. Monday’s Dark has played that venue ever since.

In adopting the $10,000-per-show, twice-monthly format, Shunock’s project has doled out more than $2 million. It has also provided a platform for Vegas entertainers to perform and commiserate.

Shunock’s team, led by his performer wife, Cheryl Daro, books shows throughout the month in The Space’s two theaters. “Revusical,” a burlesque-jazz revue hosted by popular Vegas performer Buttercup, is Wednesday. “Legendary Divas” co-star Tierney Allen premieres her tantalizing “Lady Winehouse” tribute to Lady Gaga and Amy Winehouse on Jan. 6.

We’ve had the sense for quite some time that the man who inhabited Lonny wants to branch out even further. His vision seems about to blow out the walls of the onetime warehouse.

Monday’s show might just be the start of the next generation of The Space, and “Mondays Dark.”

“People evolve, they take new roles, life takes us in different directions,” Shunock says. “We’re all perfect examples. I never imagined working in sports, and here I am working in sports. I’m not even in a show anymore. It’s crazy to think how the last five, six years things have changed so much. I’m just so looking forward to Monday night, and what’s coming in the future.”

