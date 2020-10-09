Monica Jackson returning to Las Vegas airwaves

The veteran Vegas broadcaster says, “We have a lot of people who are suffering right now, because of COVID and other reasons, and I want to lift spirits.”

Monica Jackson says, “I’m going to do what I do.” Which is, tell stories and connect with the Las Vegas community.

A local broadcast personality for 16 years, Jackson is returning to daytime TV on the KLAS Channel 8 morning show “Good Day Las Vegas.” The station announced Thursday afternoon Jackson would join the show as a weekly feature contributor beginning Oct. 19. Her segments will air on Mondays.

“We have a lot of people who are suffering right now, because of COVID and other reasons, and I want to lift spirits,” Jackson said during a phone chat Thursday afternoon. “If we continue to fight the good fight, this too shall end. So I’m going to bring the stories that show how people are dealing with this, news that people can use and get us through these bad times.”

“Good Day” airs on the Las Vegas CBS affiliate from 4 to 7 a.m. weekdays, hosted by anchors John Langeler and Alex Backus, with weather reports from Sherry Swensk and traffic with Nate Tannenbaum. The station’s field reporters are Bianca Holman and Hector Mejia, with weekly contributions from Mercedes Martinez.

“Monica is a talented storyteller with a passion for the people of southern Nevada and her community,” KLAS Channel 8 General Manager Lisa Howfield said in a statement. “We’re excited to have her join the talented ‘Good Day Las Vegas’ team.”

Known by friends and colleagues as “MOJ,” Jackson had announced in September 2019 a partnership with KLAS for a self-named, late-night show running 1 a.m. Saturdays. That show’s development continues along with her new role on “Good Day.”

Jackson previously spent 14 years at Fox 5 ending when her contract ended in September 2018. She hosts a Facebook Live show at 7 p.m. weekdays, and has also developed a fragrance called MOJ Scentsations by Karma.

Originally from Detroit, Jackson started her run at Fox 5 in 2004, after spending several years as a morning traffic anchor in Greensboro, N.C. She plans on remaining active in the community, and also reporting on the Vegas entertainment scene.

“I don’t want to get too heavy, but I want to show the real side of this community,” Jackson said. “I want to show there is still hope out there, and find those stories. That is my goal.”

