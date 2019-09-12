Monica Jackson returning to Las Vegas TV on KLAS

Jason Feinberg and Monica Jackson are shown on the Fox 5 news set on Jackson's final day with the station Friday, Aug. 31, 2018. (Jason Feinberg)

The woman known as MOJ is bringing her show to Channel 8.

Longtime Fox 5 anchor and personality Monica Jackson returns to network TV with “The Monica Jackson Show,” premiering this fall on KLAS-TV. The show is described as a weekly 30-minute, talk-entertainment show focused on Las Vegas. Jackson is to be featured regularly on the station’s “Las Vegas Now” lifestyle show, which airs at 3 p.m. weekdays.

Jackson left KVVU-TV in August 2018 as her contract expired. She spent 14 years at the station. She had aired a version of her show online after she left the Fox affiliate.

“I’m excited about this program airing on KLAS-TV and I’m also excited for the opportunity to highlight our wonderful city and the folks who live and work here,” Jackson said in a statement while praising her husband/manager, Delano Jackson. “His vision and dedication to my career has made all this possible.”

Jackson’s show is to run through 2020, and she will continue her “MOJ Show” podcast.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His PodKats podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts.

Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.