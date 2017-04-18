More, more, more (of course) for Billy Idol; Counts heats up as ‘Cooke’

Billy Idol performs at House of Blues in Mandalay Bay. (Joey Ungerer)

Lannie Counts has been a Las Vegas favorite for more than a decade, as he's performed with Santa Fe & The Fat City Horns and the Lon Bronson All-Star Band. (Darrell Craig Harris)

Canvassing the streets of VegasVille, where we tell the tales and adopt the tailed:

Houses of Blues

Billy Idol has extended his residency at House of Blues at Mandalay Bay, with nine new dates added (specifically Oct. 4, 6-7, 11, 13-14, 18-19, 20-21). Tickets go onsale at 10 a.m. Saturday.

Idol is back again May 3 for his next set of a half-dozen performances. His fantastic, longtime guitarist, Steve Stevens, has just wrapped a European tour with Vegas vocalist Franky Perez.

And, for an undiscovered gem of a show, let’s recommend Lannie Counts in “Cooke,” his tribute to Sam Cooke, at 7 p.m. May 6 at Ron DeCar’s Event Center on 1201 Las Vegas Boulevard South. Tickets are $25, $39 for VIP seating and a buffet, or $42 for VIP seating and a plated dinner (and for many of us, a plated dinner is a VIP experience).

The show is produced by Clint Holmes, who is among many of Counts’ friends who have encouraged him to pursue this production. Counts sings with Santa Fe & The Fat City Horns at the Lounge at the Palms and the Lon Bronson All-Star Band at Cabaret Jazz, and has been a favorite for years in Vegas lounges. And if there is ever a David Bowie tribute that needs a voice, Counts can sing that, too.

Let’s groove tonight

Onetime “Dancing With the Stars” pro and current Las Vegas choreographer Lacey Schwimmer is developing a recurring dance-party concept at the Smith Center’s Troesh Studio Theater.

Still in its infancy, the idea that these would be like open sock hops, all ages welcome. The event would also offer master dance lessons for non-dancers, beginners, even types such as Smith Center president Myron Martin and myself.

Schwimmer, who also designed the new ensemble opening for “Legends in Concert” at Flamingo Las Vegas, would spotlight a different Las Vegas dance studio, live band and DJ for each party.

Schwimmer and Martin just discussed this plan Monday, because, as we know, it takes two to … rumba, or whatever. But it all sounds like great fun, and a smart use of Troesh, the coziest of Smith Center’s three performance venues. “The perfect place,” is how Martin views it. More details to follow, natch.

The quaffing is over

The Plaza hotel’s indoor-outdoor Beer Garden closed, unceremoniously, several weeks ago. The interior of the space will be taken over by a fast-food chain and incorporated into the hotel’s food court.

More interesting is the space outside, facing Main Street, which is ripe for an innovative entertainment project.

But Plaza Chief Executive Officer Jonathan Jossel says he’s waiting to see how the Las Vegas Club’s renovation plays out across Main Street to initiate an overhaul of the space. Jossel is also pursuing a one-off show in the Plaza Showroom to complement “The Scintas” performances.

News of the beard

The Killers are reportedly entering the studio for the band’s next album at one of the city’s many undisclosed studio locales. What we can say: The band once more is digging into its Las Vegas roots for this one.

In unrelated event, bassist Mark Stoermer, who has worn a beard for 11 years, shaved it earlier this month. In consecutive Twitter posts, Stoermer said: “Started the beard game back in ’06. Quitting the beard game in ’17.” New look gives him a kind of young Christopher Walken vibe.

Started the beard game back in '06. #STera

—Mark pic.twitter.com/G8O5LTnjPW — The Killers (@thekillers) April 2, 2017

Quitting the beard game. '17.

—Mark pic.twitter.com/ASNTSs4A4m — The Killers (@thekillers) April 2, 2017

Puppy up!

Jeff Civillico headlines The Animal Foundation’s 14th annual “Best in Show” doggie adoption event at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Thomas & Mack Center. Civillico has previously hosted the event, but Saturday’s is the first “Best in Show’ show to be held at the Thomas & Mack. It has previously been held at Orleans Arena. Also helping herd the dogs are Denise Valdez of KLAS Channel 8, Gerard Ramalho of KSNV Channel 3, and JJ Snyder of KTNV Channel 13’s “Morning Blend” show.

More than 50 cuddly canines from Lied Animal Shelter will be up for adoption, and usually – no, make that, always – the whole lot of ’em find homes. The pressure is on, folks. Come in ready to adopt.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.