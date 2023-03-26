48°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Kats

More ‘Weekends with Adele’ on the horizon

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 25, 2023 - 8:16 pm
 
Adele is shown on opening night of "Weekends With Adele" at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace on ...
Adele is shown on opening night of "Weekends With Adele" at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

Get ready for more Adele on the Strip.

According to sources familiar with the production, the superstar plans to announce an extension of her Colosseum residency in the wake of her final scheduled show Saturday night.

The buzz is that Adele plans to return June 16-17 (which we have previously reported) and continue performing for several months. The series’ duration could rival her entire “Weekends With Adele” run, which covered 30 dates from last November through this weekend.

This plan has not been formally announced. Attempts to seek comment from Live Nation reps Saturday were unsuccessful. Live Nation is the exclusive booking partner with Caesars Entertainment at the Colosseum.

The extension covers November’s Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix, as tickets to her performances are offered in Caesars Entertainment’s $5 million “Emperor Package.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

MOST READ
1
Taylor Swift draws 60K to Allegiant Stadium debut — PHOTOS
Taylor Swift draws 60K to Allegiant Stadium debut — PHOTOS
2
‘I do not feel remorse’: Jury finds man guilty of kidnapping, murder
‘I do not feel remorse’: Jury finds man guilty of kidnapping, murder
3
‘A very exciting day’: Bally’s becomes Horseshoe Las Vegas
‘A very exciting day’: Bally’s becomes Horseshoe Las Vegas
4
$100K video poker jackpot hits at off-Strip casino
$100K video poker jackpot hits at off-Strip casino
5
What’s happening with Nevada gas prices?
What’s happening with Nevada gas prices?
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories for you
Sources: Adele plans ‘Weekends’ extension at Caesars
Sources: Adele plans ‘Weekends’ extension at Caesars
Drake to return to Las Vegas Strip in September
Drake to return to Las Vegas Strip in September
What does a $5M Formula 1 package get you? Adele
What does a $5M Formula 1 package get you? Adele
Adele extends Colosseum residency, sources say
Adele extends Colosseum residency, sources say
Strip favorite ‘Menopause’ wields the clippers for charity
Strip favorite ‘Menopause’ wields the clippers for charity
Taylor Swift just the start of ‘massive’ Vegas weekend
Taylor Swift just the start of ‘massive’ Vegas weekend