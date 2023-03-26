More ‘Weekends with Adele’ on the horizon

Superstar expected to announce several more concert dates throughout the year.

Adele is shown on opening night of "Weekends With Adele" at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

Get ready for more Adele on the Strip.

According to sources familiar with the production, the superstar plans to announce an extension of her Colosseum residency in the wake of her final scheduled show Saturday night.

The buzz is that Adele plans to return June 16-17 (which we have previously reported) and continue performing for several months. The series’ duration could rival her entire “Weekends With Adele” run, which covered 30 dates from last November through this weekend.

This plan has not been formally announced. Attempts to seek comment from Live Nation reps Saturday were unsuccessful. Live Nation is the exclusive booking partner with Caesars Entertainment at the Colosseum.

The extension covers November’s Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix, as tickets to her performances are offered in Caesars Entertainment’s $5 million “Emperor Package.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.