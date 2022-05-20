Mortimer on quest to evolve with NFT partnership

Xavier Mortimer, a beguiling magician educated in pantomime is the first Cirque artist to star in his own residency, and is now going crypto.

Magician & internet phenomenon Xavier Mortimer performs in the world premiere of his show "The Dream Maker" at The STRAT Hotel, Casino & SkyPod on August 11, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Xavier Mortimer at The STRAT Hotel, Casino & SkyPod)

Wizard Wally is the new character in magician Xavier Mortimer's NFT universe. (Wally's NFT)

The Strat headlining magician Xavier Mortimer is shown at the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign on Thursday, May 5, 2022. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

Xavier Mortimer, the beguiling magician who has been educated in pantomime and is the first Cirque artist to star in his own residency, is now going crypto.

As The Strat headliner says, “NFTs are here to stay, and I am thrilled to bring my art and skills to this new era.”

Mortimer, Wally’s NFT and wallstreetbets.com ($WSB) have announced a multiyear partnership, during which tickets for Mortimer’s show at The Strat Theater can be purchased with cryptocurrency.

Mortimer’s show at The Strat Theater is the first on the Strip to accept cryptocurrency in a long-term partnership. The collaboration is also the first NFT project to be introduced to a live stage show. Mortimer’s character, Wizard Wally, is to be featured in a new illusion in his production.

$WSB, the official token of Wally’s NFT, and tickets to “The Dream Maker” will be available to purchase with $WSB starting July 1 at Xaviermortimer.com. But those who want to use a credit card, debit card or even (brace yourselves) cash can still do so.

$WSB is traded on Bittrex Global, which Mortimer’s team emphasizes is one of the largest and safest crypto exchanges in the world, and has its own DEX on wallstreetbets.com.

Mortimer is entering his sixth year with his own show on the Strip. He moved to The Strat in July. During the pandemic shutdown, he moved out of The Magic Attic at Bally’s to prep for his show at his new venue, operated by Adam Steck’s SPI Entertainment.

In that time, Mortimer built a social-media empire with more than six billion views and 12 million followers.

Mortimer, who is planning a stunt to make the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas Sign disappear this summer, clearly wants to evolve beyond the theater walls.

“This partnership opens up my world: in both the Metaverse, where Wally’s NFT has big plans, and my current show,” Mortimer says. “… I am eager to bring my art and skills to this new era.”

From the formal release announcing the partnership: “Wally’s NFT is designed by a legendary artist who created one of the most iconic characters in the video game industry and backed by a unique story imagined by the scriptwriter of Assassin’s Creed: Lineage. As the first hero of the Metaverse, Wally is friendly, playful, funny, inspiring and courageous. His integration into Mortimer’s ‘The Dream Maker’ will come with multiple perks for Wally’s NFT owners including VIP seating, specialty drinks and exclusive merchandise.”

Even with this advanced approach, Mortimer’s show is not the first Las Vegas production to embrace the NFT culture. In April, the Jabbawockeez and MGM Resorts International partnered with ticketing blockchain YellowHeart to sell 1,100 NFT tickets to the dance troupe’s “Timeless” show at MGM Grand. Those tickets could be purchased with cryptocurrency, or through credit/debit cards or cash. NFT ticket holders were afforded VIP seats, meet-and-greets and backstage tours.

But one key distinction between what was offered by the Jabbas, and what Mortimer has planned: Mortimer’s show is selling tickets with cryptocurrencies over multiple years. The Jabbas’ offer with YellowHeart closed out when all 1,100 digital packages were purchased.

Streeter Hull, co-founder of Wally’s NFT and wallstreetbeats.com, says, “We want to reward our holders. But, we also want to have actual utility for our token. So, by booking your tickets with $WSB, you will unlock free upgrades … We truly believe that the Metaverse will become a new space for talents like Xavier to showcase their craft and expertise.”

Dealing in crypto is an uncertain practice, to be sure. The recent crash in the market has reminded that investing in digital currencies is itself a gamble, in Vegas and elsewhere. But Mortimer’s team is prepared to take the risk.

“We understand that some people are scared of NFTs. But we fell in love with Wally’s character right away and we truly believe that NFTs and crypto represent a large field of opportunities for creators and artists” says Alex Goude, producer of “The Dream Maker.” “This is why we wanted to work with Wally’s NFT and this is why we want to do more. We want to make history.”

