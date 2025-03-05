Mr. Las Vegas turns off-Strip club into a clip joint

Having just finished his show at the Flamingo, Wayne Newton arrived deep into the show dubbed “All Vegas All Night.”

Wayne Newton performs with 13 instruments. Fourteen, if you count electric clippers.

Mr. Las Vegas showed up to shorn down Monday night at The Composers Room at Historic Commercial Center. Newton was the unbilled legend lending his time and, for a time, barber skills to shave this scribe’s dome for charity.

Having just finished his show at the Flamingo, Newton arrived deep into the show dubbed “All Vegas All Night.” Damian Costa, who has the city’s entertainment and hospitality in his blood, operates the venue. The event was our annual St. Baldrick’s Foundation event to support the organization’s fight against childhood cancer.

Newton showed up at the packed venue just as Kelly Clinton-Holmes was turning in her terrific impression of The Midnight Idol. Or, in this instance, the 10 p.m. Idol.

Clinton-Holmes started “Danke Shoen” when Newton arrived, halting to mug with music director and co-host Kenny Davidsen. He then grooved behind Clinton-Holmes and grabbed her shoulders, the song braking.

“Wait a minute!” Clinton-Holmes called out. “What’s your name?”

“Kelly Clinton!” Newton called out. Clinton-Holmes then knocked off her black wig, which was voluminous, and scrambled from the stage.

The bit was decades in the making. Clinton-Holmes was one of Newton’s backing singers in her early 20s. Other than an impromptu performance from the crowd at a Newton’s show at Bally’s in 2018, she had never performed the tribute for the superstar.

Newton was then provided a pair of clippers from J.J. Jones and Traci Simon, the married couple who co-owns of Get a Haircut at New Orleans Square in Commercial Center. The shop’s catch phrase: “Combining classic cuts with classic rock!” They are rock-obsessed at this place.

Newton made a reverse-Mowhawk pass and messed me up pretty well. We then called out to auction the balance of the shave, with annual St. aldrick’s supporter Brenda Williams taking the $1K prize. Williams topped last year’s shave auction at The Space, too.

It was the type of event where you could introduce broadcast icon Al Bernstein to pop icon Debbie Gibson. They had never met. Who of these two sang? Bernstein. Gibson’s voice was a croak, but the crowd was happy to selfie-up with the “Only In My Dreams” hitmaker.

Las Vegas native Franky Perez unloaded “Proud Mary” to open. Brian Newman showed up as a guest but wound up performing “New York State of Mind.” This is which is what you get when you’re Lady Gaga’s bandleader, on your way to Bruno Mars’ Pinky Ring, and you show up with your trumpet.

Vegas’ great impressionist Johnny Di Domenico sang a custom-lyric to “King Herod’s Song” from “Jesus Christ Superstar.” He re-wrote that song with Vincent John of Bronx Wanderers, who later sang ELO’s “Don’t Bring Me Down.”

Stand-up star Luenell cut through the live-music energy to deliver a great set, just before returning to Jimmy Kimmel's Comedy Club, where she slays on Sundays and Mondays.

In all, we took in more than $6,800, combining ticket sales and straight donations. We offer a social media post for any donation at or above $100 (StBaldricks.org is the site). That opportunity is ongoing, through the March 16 shaving event at New York-New York’s Brooklyn Bridge.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

Following are the entertianers and song, in rough order, from Monday night's St. Baldrick's/Johnny Kats birthday party event, "All Vegas All Night" at Damian Costa's The Composers Room at Historic Commercial Center.

Music director-host: Kenny Davidsen

"Auxillary" host: Kelly Clinton Holmes

The D.C. Magic Tones: Davidsen on keys; Brandon Turchiano on trombone; Kevin Mullinax on trumpet; Rob Stone on sax; David Ramirez on drums; Christian Phifer on guitar; Dennis Blair on bass; backing singers Paige Strafella, Jerry Jones.

Celebrity superstar guest-shaver: Wayne Newton

St. Baldrick's speech: Brian McMullan

Luenell: Stand-up set

Dana Daye: "Unchained Melody" - Righteous Brothers

Brenda Mandabach: "River Deep, Mountain High" - Celine Dion

Carl John: BattleBorn (Vegas Golden Nights) - Carl John

Chadwick Johnson: "Simply The Best"- Tina Turner

Rita Lim: "I Honestly Love You" - Olivia Newton-John

Al Bernstein: "Going To Chicago"

Clint Holmes: "Stand By Me" - Ben E. King

Amanda Lee Myers: "The Wizard And I' - "Wicked"

John Di Domenico: "King Herod's Song" - Jesus Christ Superstar

Franky Perez — "Proud Mary" - Tina Turner

Zonya De La Guardia: "I Will Survive" - Gloria Gaynor

Stephanie Calvert: "I See Red" - Everybody Wants To Be An Outlaw

Vincent John & Vin Adinolfi: "Don't Bring Me Down" - Electric Light Orchestra

Keith Thompson: "I Can Give You Anything But Love"

Chris Phillips & Kendra Daniels: "APT." - ROSÉ & Bruno Mars

Monique Maffei Hester: "Not While I'm Around" - Barbra Streisand (Db Major - D Major)

Kelly Vohnn: "Don't Rain On My Parade" - Barbra Streisand

Seth Robichaux: "That's Life" - Frank Sinatra

Joe DiNunzio: "Philadelphia Freedom" - Elton John

Chris Marion: "Takin' It To The Streets" - Doobie Brothers

Christina Balonek: "Love On The Brain" - Rihanna

Nieve Malandra: "To Love Somebody" - Nina Simone

Enoch Augustus Scott — "Lady Is A Tramp"

David Nicoll - Boy Band Remix

Jerry Jones: "Can't Buy Me Love" - The Beatles

Paige Strafella: "These Boots Are Made For Walkin'" - Nancy Sinatra

Kevin Mullinax: "Walking In Memphis" - Marc Cohn

Kelly Clinton-Holmes: "Dancing On The Ceiling" - Lionel Richie; Bald Headed Men; (as Wayne Newton); Danke Schoen

Kenny Davidsen: "Saturday In The Park" - Chicago

Dennis Blair — "Take It To The Limit" - The Eagles

Christian Phifer: While My Guitar Gently Weeps - The Beatles

Nelson Teran:"Piano Man" — Billy Joel

Brian Newman: "New York State Of Mind" - Billy Joel

Christine Shebeck: "Goodbye Yellow Brick Road" - Sara Bareilles cover

John Katsilometes: "(Everything I Need) Almost" - Blues Brothers