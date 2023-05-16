84°F
Kats

‘Mr. Las Vegas’ Wayne Newton extends Flamingo production

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 16, 2023 - 8:02 am
 
Updated May 16, 2023 - 8:31 am
Wayne Newton performs the national anthem before an NFL preseason football game between the Rai ...
Wayne Newton performs the national anthem before an NFL preseason football game between the Raiders and Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Wayne Newton at the NFL Red Carpet Stage on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at the Bellagio Fountains ...
Wayne Newton at the NFL Red Carpet Stage on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at the Bellagio Fountains, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Wayne Newton greets an audience member at the Flamingo on the Las Vegas Strip on Monday, Dec. 5 ...
Wayne Newton greets an audience member at the Flamingo on the Las Vegas Strip on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats
Wayne Newton is shown with signs given him by fans at the Flamingo on the Las Vegas Strip on Mo ...
Wayne Newton is shown with signs given him by fans at the Flamingo on the Las Vegas Strip on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats
Wayne Newton, left, and wife Kathleen at the NFL Red Carpet Stage on Thursday, April 28, 2022, ...
Wayne Newton, left, and wife Kathleen at the NFL Red Carpet Stage on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at the Bellagio Fountains, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Wayne Newton performs at Bugsy's Cabaret on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, at the Flamingo, in Las Vega ...
Wayne Newton performs at Bugsy's Cabaret on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, at the Flamingo, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Fans continue to turn out for Wayne Newton, and “Mr. Las Vegas” continues to turn out for them.

Newton has extended his “Wayne: Up Close and Person” show at the Wayne Newton Theater inside Bugsy’s Cabaret at the Flamingo. Newton is performing 33 sh0ws from Sept. 18-Dec. 30.

These shows are in addition to those already announced Wednesday through June 28 (tickets start at $82, not including fees, at caesars.com/shows). A limited number of VIP meet-and-greet packages are available.

Newton made his first showroom headlining appearances at the Flamingo in 1963. He turned 81 last month. His current show is rated in the top 10 percent globally on Trip Advisor.

Newton peppers his show with vintage photos and video clips of his days with Jack Benny, Jackie Gleason, Elvis, the Rat Pack, Ed Sullivan and a medley with Glen Campbell. Newton is also shown in a duet with Sammy Davis Jr. He plays guitar, fiddle and steel guitar in the intimate theater.

In an interview in December, Newton explained his longevity be relating that many fans considered his show a “bucket list” experience.

“We have had a lot more younger people, and especially a lot more younger guys, come to the show lately,” Newton said. “They want to experience what Las Vegas used to be like.”

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

