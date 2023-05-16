‘Mr. Las Vegas’ Wayne Newton extends Flamingo production
Wayne Newton has added more than 30 dates at his Flamingo theater.
Fans continue to turn out for Wayne Newton, and “Mr. Las Vegas” continues to turn out for them.
Newton has extended his “Wayne: Up Close and Person” show at the Wayne Newton Theater inside Bugsy’s Cabaret at the Flamingo. Newton is performing 33 sh0ws from Sept. 18-Dec. 30.
From last night, a legend and his fiddle. @WayneNewtonMrLV @FlamingoVegas … Column coming shortly … #RJNow @reviewjournal #Vegas pic.twitter.com/zkUu9M7rtT
— John Katsilometes (@johnnykats) December 6, 2022
These shows are in addition to those already announced Wednesday through June 28 (tickets start at $82, not including fees, at caesars.com/shows). A limited number of VIP meet-and-greet packages are available.
Newton made his first showroom headlining appearances at the Flamingo in 1963. He turned 81 last month. His current show is rated in the top 10 percent globally on Trip Advisor.
Newton peppers his show with vintage photos and video clips of his days with Jack Benny, Jackie Gleason, Elvis, the Rat Pack, Ed Sullivan and a medley with Glen Campbell. Newton is also shown in a duet with Sammy Davis Jr. He plays guitar, fiddle and steel guitar in the intimate theater.
In an interview in December, Newton explained his longevity be relating that many fans considered his show a “bucket list” experience.
“We have had a lot more younger people, and especially a lot more younger guys, come to the show lately,” Newton said. “They want to experience what Las Vegas used to be like.”
John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.
What: Wayne: Up Close and Personal
Where: Wayne Newton Theater at Bugsy’s Cabaret at Flamingo Las Vegas
Newly announced dates:
September 2023: 18, 20, 23, 25, 27, 30
October 2023: 2, 4, 7, 9, 11, 14, 16, 18, 21, 23, 25, 28, 30
November 2023: 1, 4, 6, 8, 11, 13, 15, 18, 20, 22, 25
December 2023: 26,27,30
Previously Announced dates:
May 2023: 17, 20, 22, 24, 27, 29, 31
June 2023: 3, 5, 7, 10, 12, 14, 17, 19, 21, 24, 26, 28
Tickets: $82 (not including fees), available at www.caesars.com/shows.