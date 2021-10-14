‘Mr. Las Vegas’ Wayne Newton postpones Strip return

Back pain has sidelined Wayne Newton’s return, as he says, “We want to give you what you deserve and expect from us, the best show possible.”

Wayne Newton’s return to the Strip has been delayed. And it is possible Mr. Las Vegas will not perform at all in his home city this year.

Newton has postponed his “Wayne Newton: Up Close and Personal” relaunch at the Flamingo, which had been set for Oct. 23, with no return dates specified. Newton cited chronic back pain from an injury and surgery late this summer. The Vegas icon underwent an operation on his back in August, after falling at his Montana ranch.

“Due to my recent back injury, we will be temporarily postponing the launch of our new show at the Flamingo,” the 79-year-old Newton said in a statement. “We’re disappointed, but look forward to presenting our all new edition of ‘Up Close and Personal’ when I am fully recovered.”

Newton’s show was to resume at what is to be renamed the Wayne Newton Theater at Bugsy’s Cabaret, also home of the “X Burlesque” adult revue. The production was set to perform in November and December, the November dates coinciding with the 58th anniversary of Newton’s debut at the Flamingo in 1963.

But Newton is holding off setting a timeline for his return, leaving open the possibility he might wait until January to be fully recovered.

“We want to give you what you deserve and expect from us, the best show possible,” Newton said. “Until then, stay safe and healthy and we’ll see you real soon.”

