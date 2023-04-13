61°F
Kats

MSG Sphere show to run up to 4 times a day

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 13, 2023 - 7:32 am
 
MSG Sphere at The Venetian is seen, on Monday, March 20, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye ...
MSG Sphere at The Venetian is seen, on Monday, March 20, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye
The MSG Sphere at The Venetian is seen on Monday, March 20, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesf ...
The MSG Sphere at The Venetian is seen on Monday, March 20, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye
The MSG Sphere has announced its “Postcard From Earth” performances. As is the case with all facets of the orb-shaped venue, the schedule is remarkably ambitious, with up to four shows a day planned.

“Postcard From Earth” premieres at 7 p.m. and 9:30 pm. Oct. 6, and runs three shows at 4:3o, 7 and 9:30 p.m. Oct. 9, 10 and 12. Four shows are set for noon, 2:30, 7 and 9:30 p.m. are on Sunday, Oct. 15, with that schedule listed for every Sunday. (Tickets start at $49, without fees, with different price points depending on the show’s time and date. Go to ticketmaster.com for full info).

The “Postcard” dates, under “The Sphere Experiences” content umbrella, are on sale for two years. The developing calendar also helps specify U2’s plans for The Sphere this fall.

The “Postcard” schedule leaves open dates for “U2: UV Achtung Baby Live At The Sphere.” We have long anticipated U2 to open Sept. 29-30. Now we are seeing openings for 10 additional shows on Oct. 7-8, 13-14, 20-21, 27-28 and Nov. 3-4 when “Postcard” is dark.

The announcement for the U2 series, billed as a venue launch and not a residency, is expected to arrive by the end of the month.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

