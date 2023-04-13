MSG Sphere show to run up to 4 times a day

The “Postcard From Earth” dates also help specify U2’s plans The Sphere this fall.

MSG Sphere at The Venetian is seen, on Monday, March 20, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

A screenshot of the U2 ad which ran on Super Bowl Sunday. (Full Coverage Communications)

The MSG Sphere at The Venetian is seen on Monday, March 20, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

A rendering shows what the MSG Sphere Zone for the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix will look like for the race taking place Nov. 16-18, 2023. (Las Vegas Grand Prix)

The MSG Sphere has announced its “Postcard From Earth” performances. As is the case with all facets of the orb-shaped venue, the schedule is remarkably ambitious, with up to four shows a day planned.

“Postcard From Earth” premieres at 7 p.m. and 9:30 pm. Oct. 6, and runs three shows at 4:3o, 7 and 9:30 p.m. Oct. 9, 10 and 12. Four shows are set for noon, 2:30, 7 and 9:30 p.m. are on Sunday, Oct. 15, with that schedule listed for every Sunday. (Tickets start at $49, without fees, with different price points depending on the show’s time and date. Go to ticketmaster.com for full info).

The “Postcard” dates, under “The Sphere Experiences” content umbrella, are on sale for two years. The developing calendar also helps specify U2’s plans for The Sphere this fall.

The “Postcard” schedule leaves open dates for “U2: UV Achtung Baby Live At The Sphere.” We have long anticipated U2 to open Sept. 29-30. Now we are seeing openings for 10 additional shows on Oct. 7-8, 13-14, 20-21, 27-28 and Nov. 3-4 when “Postcard” is dark.

The announcement for the U2 series, billed as a venue launch and not a residency, is expected to arrive by the end of the month.

