Music legend James Taylor headlining a series on the Strip

James Taylor has booked an extended engagement at the Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas in June.

FILE - In this Nov. 6, 2016 file photo, musician James Taylor performs during a campaign event for Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, in Manchester, N.H. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

James Taylor performs at "JONI 75: A Birthday Celebration" on Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018, at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Rock legend James Taylor is playing five shows in June at the Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan. (Norman Seeff)

He’s has never been to the Strip’s Cosmo, but he’d sure like to go.

James Taylor and His All-Star Band are playing an extended engagement at the Chelsea inside The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on June 3, 4, 7, 9 and 10. Tickets are on sale 10 a.m. Saturday at Ticketmaster.com or cosmopolitanlasvegas.com. The series is presented by Live Nation.

Taylor last played Las Vegas at T-Mobile Arena in July . He played a dozen shows at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace in April and May 2019. His fellow rock icon Bill Medley of the Righteous Brothers showed up at one of those shows.

Taylor played the crowd-pleasing “Fire and Rain” “You’ve Got a Friend,” “Shed a Little Light” and the above-referenced “Mexico” at Caesars, and again at his T-Mobile tour stop.

“There will be a lot of songs that people are familiar with, greatest-hits stuff, and songs that aren’t that well-known, but work well live,” Taylor said leading into those shows. “But we are focused on what the audience experience will be and what they want to hear. Give the people what they want is always my operating motto.”

The recording legend talked also talked of the efforts to lure him to an extended run on the Strip.

“It has been an idea that has been floating around for a while. I think we finally just managed to schedule it,” Taylor said. “To make it work, there is a certain frequency to how a career like this goes. If you are lucky enough to have this continue, it’s basically you write, you record, you promote and then you tour. It sort of has its own cadence, and it’s a matter of timing when something like this will happen.”

