40°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Kats

Music legend James Taylor headlining a series on the Strip

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 24, 2023 - 7:39 am
 
FILE - In this Nov. 6, 2016 file photo, musician James Taylor performs during a campaign event ...
FILE - In this Nov. 6, 2016 file photo, musician James Taylor performs during a campaign event for Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, in Manchester, N.H. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)
James Taylor performs at "JONI 75: A Birthday Celebration" on Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018, at the D ...
James Taylor performs at "JONI 75: A Birthday Celebration" on Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018, at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Rock legend James Taylor is playing five shows in June at the Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan. (Nor ...
Rock legend James Taylor is playing five shows in June at the Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan. (Norman Seeff)
Rock legend James Taylor is playing five shows in June at the Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan. (Nor ...
Rock legend James Taylor is playing five shows in June at the Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan. (Norman Seeff)

He’s has never been to the Strip’s Cosmo, but he’d sure like to go.

James Taylor and His All-Star Band are playing an extended engagement at the Chelsea inside The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on June 3, 4, 7, 9 and 10. Tickets are on sale 10 a.m. Saturday at Ticketmaster.com or cosmopolitanlasvegas.com. The series is presented by Live Nation.

Taylor last played Las Vegas at T-Mobile Arena in July . He played a dozen shows at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace in April and May 2019. His fellow rock icon Bill Medley of the Righteous Brothers showed up at one of those shows.

Taylor played the crowd-pleasing “Fire and Rain” “You’ve Got a Friend,” “Shed a Little Light” and the above-referenced “Mexico” at Caesars, and again at his T-Mobile tour stop.

“There will be a lot of songs that people are familiar with, greatest-hits stuff, and songs that aren’t that well-known, but work well live,” Taylor said leading into those shows. “But we are focused on what the audience experience will be and what they want to hear. Give the people what they want is always my operating motto.”

The recording legend talked also talked of the efforts to lure him to an extended run on the Strip.

“It has been an idea that has been floating around for a while. I think we finally just managed to schedule it,” Taylor said. “To make it work, there is a certain frequency to how a career like this goes. If you are lucky enough to have this continue, it’s basically you write, you record, you promote and then you tour. It sort of has its own cadence, and it’s a matter of timing when something like this will happen.”

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

MOST READ
1
2 $100K-plus slots jackpots hit at Strip casino
2 $100K-plus slots jackpots hit at Strip casino
2
Ex-judge who resigned after ethics probe dies by suicide
Ex-judge who resigned after ethics probe dies by suicide
3
Judge ‘singled out’ Henry Ruggs’ DUI case, attorneys allege
Judge ‘singled out’ Henry Ruggs’ DUI case, attorneys allege
4
Raiders’ pending free agents: Who to keep and who to let go
Raiders’ pending free agents: Who to keep and who to let go
5
CARTOONS: Of course, you can trust the elites at the World Economic Forum
CARTOONS: Of course, you can trust the elites at the World Economic Forum
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories for you
Inside the only Las Vegas restaurant serving food from these 2 African countries
Inside the only Las Vegas restaurant serving food from these 2 African countries
‘Everything Everywhere’ tops Oscar nominations with 11
‘Everything Everywhere’ tops Oscar nominations with 11
Winds gone, but chill remains for Las Vegas Valley
Winds gone, but chill remains for Las Vegas Valley
Mojave uses 4th-quarter run to blow past Las Vegas — PHOTOS
Mojave uses 4th-quarter run to blow past Las Vegas — PHOTOS
EDITORIAL: Court must defend Nevada’s shield law
EDITORIAL: Court must defend Nevada’s shield law
LETTER: Ranked-choice voting and open primaries
LETTER: Ranked-choice voting and open primaries