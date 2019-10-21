83°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Kats

Neil Diamond to be honored on Las Vegas Strip at Power of Love gala

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 21, 2019 - 4:01 pm
 
Updated October 22, 2019 - 3:47 pm

Neil Diamond has announced his retirement from touring, but not from his support of philanthropic causes.

The pop-music legend, who halted live performances in January 2018, is to be the honoree at the 24th annual Keep Memory Alive Power of Love Gala on March 7 at MGM Grand Garden Arena. (Tickets are on sale now at keepmemoryalive.org/power-of-love-2020.)

Diamond is not expected to perform at the event.

The pop and rock superstar announced his decision to stop touring after being diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, one of the brain disorders treated at the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health. KMA is the charitable arm of the Ruvo Center, and the Power of Love event has raised tens of millions of dollars over the years to fund the facility’s operations and its myriad initiatives to combat brain diseases.

Diamond’s last performance was Aug. 12, 2017, at the Forum in Los Angeles. After his Parkinson’s diagnosis, he called off scheduled shows in Australia and New Zealand as part of his 50th anniversary world tour.

Diamond, 78, has a history of performances on the Strip dating to 1976, when he was the first entertainer to open the then-Aladdin Theater for the Performing arts (today Zappos Theater). Diamond’s last show in town was at Mandalay Bay Events Center in 2015.

An array of contemporary artists to be announced will pay tribute to Diamond. The night will include the usual, impressive array of star chefs, a live and silent auction, and the awarding of the Keep Memory Alive Caregiver Hero Award.

“We’re honored to have the legendary Neil Diamond join us to celebrate his remarkable and wildly successful career and to bring awareness to the devastating diseases the Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health researches and treats, including Parkinson’s,” said Keep Memory Alive Vice-Chairwoman and Co-Founder Camille Ruvo. Ruvo added that Diamond’s participation is especially important in the fight against Parkinson’s, as nearly 1 million American’s suffer from the disease.

Diamond’s achievements, including 38 top-40 singles and more than 130 million records sold internationally, place him in Power of Love’s hierarchy of honorees. Over the years those honored have included Muhammad Ali, Tony Bennett, Quincy Jones with Michael Caine, Lionel Richie, Tony Bennett, Gloria and Emilio Estefan, Andre Agassi and Siegfried Fischbacher.

The top-line entertainment has been a Power of Love hallmark. Bennett, Richie, Bono, Steven Tyler, Andrea Bocelli, Michael Bublé, Celine Dion, Snoop Dogg, Cee Lo Green, Enrique Iglesias, Jon Bon Jovi, Jennifer Hudson, LL Cool J, Lenny Kravitz, Barry Manilow and Stevie Wonder have performed over the years at the Grand Garden Arena.

Of legends and stars

Peter Noone, front man for the British invasion band Herman’s Hermits, was named Casino Entertainer of the Year at the seventh annual Casino Entertainment Awards (CEAs) last Wednesday at Vinyl at Hard Rock Hotel. He joined CEA Legend Awards winners Martha Reeves of Martha and the Vandellas, and Venetian/Palazzo Executive Director of Entertainment exec Neil Miller.

The awards recognize outstanding casino artists and executives from across the country. Laugh Factory headliner Murray Sawchuck, who brought about half-dozen stage jackets to the show, hosted.

Longtime Vegas headliner and prolific songwriter Frankie Moreno was named Casino Musical Artist of the Year; Moreno continues to perform on select Thursdays at South Point Showroom along with his Tuesday dates at Myron’s Cabaret Jazz. Flamingo Las Vegas headliner Piff the Magic Dragon (legal name John Van der Put) was named Casino Comedian of the Year.

Penn Jillette, in introducing the Casino Comedian of the Year award, showed up in his Pop the Magic Dragon suit — which is the same design as Piff’s. Jillette said, talking of awards shows, “What I love is you have NO IDEA who is going to win. It’s always kept a tight secret.” Piff also wore the dragon suit, and was the only comedy nominee in the room.

ShowBuzz!

Paris Theater, which has been expected to host a new production show, is instead reportedly turning to a headliner strategy for 2020. The venue, which has been without a production show since “I Love the 90s” went dark last December. The hot-selling “America’s Got Talent Live!” takes over the venue from Nov. 7-10, with Season 14 champ Kodi Lee headlining with finalists Detroit Youth Choir, comedian Ryan Niemiller, dance group V. Unbeatable and violinist Tyler Butler-Figueroa

There are no plans for a formal media night for Excalibur headlining magician Hans Klok, cruising along at Thunderland Showroom. The reasoning: Klok’s viability likely wouldn’t be moved one way or the other with a formal opening. The Dutch star welcomed his buddy Criss Angel for the third time last Tuesday …

Trumpet great Joey Pero, late of “Bandstand” on Broadway and a Las Vegas favorite before then, is in the “Jesus Christ Superstar” touring company. the show performs at Smith Center Nov. 5-10, and Pero and some of the band mates are planning to perform at The Composers Showcase of Las Vegas at Cabaret Jazz on Nov. 6 …

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His PodKats podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Entertainment Videos
Central Perk coffee shop opens for business
As part of Saturday’s “Friends” Fan Experience at New York-New York hotel-casino, the artist Nathan Sawaya debuts his life-size, 700-square-foot re-creation of the show’s Central Perk coffee shop that’s constructed entirely out of Lego bricks. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Binion's debuts a spinning bar overlooking Fremont Street Experience
Binion's debuted its spinning bar inside the Whiskey Licker Up Saloon. The Rotating bar only goes at one full rotation per 15 minutes overlooking the Fremont Street Experience. (James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Green Eggs and Ham at Carson Kitchen in Las Vegas
Scott Simon, executive chef at Carson Kitchen in Las Vegas, makes a Green Eggs and Ham Flatbread with pistou, smoked mozzarella, tasso ham and eggs. Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal
Lemon Semifreddo Dessert at Vetri Cucina in Las Vegas
Ashley Costa, pastry chef at Vetri Cucina at the Palms in Las Vegas, freezes lemon curd with whipped cream, sandwiches it between polenta-based crumiri cookies, sprinkles it with powdered sugar and drizzles it with argrumato, a lemon olive oil. Heidi Knapp Rinella/Review-Journal
Hard Rock Memorabilia Exhibition
The 2,600-square-foot exhibit, which is open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursdays to Mondays through Jan. 31, spans eras and genres alike. There are numerous rare and never-before-seen items here, featuring artists from ZZ Top to Nine Inch Nails, Bo Diddley to Britney Spears. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Museum of Selfies coming to Las Vegas - VIDEO
The interactive attraction offers several new selfie opportunities. (Museum of Selfies)
Show of Strength in 'A Choreographers Showcase' - VIDEO
"A Choreographers Showcase" pairs artists from Nevada Ballet Theater and staff from all facets of Cirque du Soleil to design an annual show. (Elizabeth Page Brumleyy/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
David Chang talks about what to expect at his new restaurant, Majordomo Meat & Fish - VIDEO
David Chang tells fans what to expect at his new restaurant, Majordomo Meat & Fish, at The Venetian on the Las Vegas Strip. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pink Lady and Rosey Mary cocktails at Therapy in Las Vegas
Terence Beach, bartender at Therapy restaurant in Las Vegas, makes original pink cocktails to benefit breast cancer research. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Torrijas dessert served at Sugarcane Raw Bar Grill in Las Vegas
Chef Christian Lee of Sugarcane at The Venetian in Las Vegas makes a dessert of torrijas, a Latin French toast, serving it with a caramelized-apple sauce and cinnamon ice cream. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
David Chang to sell Tasty Patties at Palazzo in Las Vegas - VIDEO
Chef David Chang has announced a casual concept that will accompany his new Majordomo Meat & Fish at Palazzo on the Las Vegas Strip. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Latkes, tzimmes at Market Place Buffet in Las Vegas for Rosh Hashanah
Ryan Swanson, Market Place Buffet room chef at the JW Marriott/Rampart Casino in Las Vegas, makes potato dishes as part of the resort’s Rosh Hashanah buffet. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
How Elphaba In "Wicked" turns green - VIDEO
Mariand Torres gets "painted" by makeup supervisor Joyce McGilberry for her role as Elphaba in "Wicked" at The Smith Center. (Janna Karel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Hangover is served at The Crack Shack in Las Vegas - VIDEO
Khine Moore, executive chef at The Crack Shack at Park MGM in Las Vegas, makes The Hangover with a fried chicken breast or thigh dipped in honey-butter, sprinkled with Crack Seasoning and topped with an egg. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Dessert Before Dinner winner Becky Quan
Nine of Las Vegas’ top women pastry chefs offered original creations built around Girl Scouts Trefoils shortbread cookies Saturday night at Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada’s annual Desserts Before Dinner Gala. The top dessert, as voted on by the audience, was an homage to Good Humor’s old-fashioned Strawberry Shortcake ice cream bars created by NoMad’s Becky Quan. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Chef Sammy D is cooking again in Las Vegas
Sam DeMarco served his first public meal since returning to Las Vegas on Sunday, with a pop-up brunch at 7th & Carson. And the veteran of the First Food & Bar, Rattlecan and Sam’s American has more in store for the downtown spot. The chef, known as Sammy D. to his friends, is taking on a consulting chef role with restaurant that will see some of Sunday’s offerings added to the regular menu. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Carl’s Donuts in Las Vegas celebrates National Cream-Filled Doughnut Day
Carl’s Donuts, a Las Vegas-based company that’s been serving the city since 1966, celebrates National Cream-Filled Doughnut Day with specialties themed to fall. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Rick Harrison of "Pawn Stars" has a new store - VIDEO
Rick Harrison, the Pawn Stars co-star and owner of Gold & Silver Pawn, talks to the Review-Journal’s John Katsilometes about his soon-to-open Rick’s Collection retail outlet of mostly mid-century masterworks at the Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pok Pok Wing at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas serves Pad Thai Thamadaa - VIDEO
Because of popular request, the 1-year-old Pok Pok Wing at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas serves Pad Thai Thamadaa, with shrimp, ground pork, neither or both. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trial by Fire cocktail at the Golden Tiki in Las Vegas - VIDEO
Adam Rains, head bartender (also Grand Poobah and a few other things) at The Golden Tiki in Las Vegas, makes one of the bar’s tiki drinks, (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Gordon Ramsay renovating Las Vegas steakhouse - VIDEO
Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay is preparing to re-launch his Paris Las Vegas restaurant, Gordon Ramsay Steak. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Cats owners compete for top show awards
The annual Jazzy Cats event is taking place at the Rio Convention Center this weekend attracting cats owners from around the country and the world to compete for the top show awards. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Brooklyn Bowl in Las Vegas serves blackened Cajun catfish - VIDEO
Troy Remer, sous chef at Brooklyn Bowl at The Linq Promenade in Las Vegas, blackens Cajun catfish on the grill before serving it with mashed potatoes and collard greens. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Gold Encrusted Filet Mignon at Mr. Chow - VIDEO
This just may be the gold standard for the filet mignon. Mr. Chow at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas has introduced The Gold Encrusted Filet Mignon, which is coated with real 24-karat gold. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Working as a mermaid in Las Vegas - VIDEO
McKenzie Kawano works as a mermaid at the aquarium at the Silverton in Las Vegas. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pinkbox Doughnuts opens third store in Las Vegas area
Las Vegas-based Pinkbox Doughnuts, which opened its third store at 9435 W. Tropicana Ave., specializes in doughnuts such as the new Station Wagon, with Butterfinger; pink-velvet Pretty in Pink; and hybrid Glazed DoughCro Bites. Heidi Knapp Rinella/Review-Journal, with image courtesy of Pinkbox Doughnuts
Starbucks brings back Pumpkin Spice early
Starbucks declares Aug. 27 the first day of fall as they make their pumpkin spice items available a full month early. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bachelor Party Fra Diavolo at Carmine’s in Las Vegas
Roberto Leon, a line cook at Carmine’s at The Forum Shops at Caesars in Las Vegas, makes Bachelor Party Fra Diavolo with eight pounds of lobster, a pound each of mussels, clams and shrimp, two pounds of pasta and two gallons of sauce. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
'American Idol' auditions in Las Vegas
“American Idol” was in Las Vegas Monday looking for singers to compete in its upcoming 2020 season. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegan part of the Harlem Globetrotters
Scooter Christensen, who grew up in Las Vegas, will play with the Harlem Globetrotters at The Orleans in Las Vegas Sunday, Aug. 25. (Mat Luschek / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST