Neon Museum celebrates No. 10 at Siegfried & Roy’s Jungle Palace

For a decade, The Neon Museum has re-animated Las Vegas’s historic casino signs. Friday night, the Museum returned some magic to a famous Vegas estate.

With Siegfried & Roy’s palatial Jungle Palace as the setting, The Neon Museum celebrated its 10th anniversary with a private gala at the mansion created by the entertainment legends in 1971. Two-hundred guests milled around the courtyard, where S&R commingled and swam with their white tigers, and inside the Moroccan-themed manse.

Guests chatted among the books in the duo’s den, sipped cocktails in the main dining room, sat along the courtyard’s concrete fountain, and noshed on desserts in what used to be the tigers’ enclosed habitat. It was that kind of night.

Barbara Molasky, The Neon Museum’s first president, was awarded the organization’s Glow Award, honoring her long-running leadership and contributions to the museum collection and initiatives. With the family present, Barbara Molasky Acquisition Fund was announced during the event. Seeded by the Molasky family, the fund allows The Neon Museum to compete with collectors and purchase signage and ephemera from closing properties.

“Las Vegas boasts amazing works of neon art, and these pieces deserve to be reclaimed and preserved because they tell the city’s rich and intriguing history,” Molasky said in a statement. “I am very proud of what we achieved in the early years to establish The Neon Museum and help build it into the world-class institution that it is today.”

The Neon Museum Executive Director Aaron Berger, Molasky, Elaine Wynn, Lynette Chappell and former Las Vegas Mayor Jan Jones Blackhurst were among the dignitaries to address the crowd from the Jungle Palace’s poolside.

Wynn had been close friends of S&R for decades. She attended the duo’s first performance at the Mirage and was present at multiple rehearsals while the show was being developed. As Wynn says, “They were brothers. We were connected at the hip during our partnership throughout the years of their residency and beyond.”

Chappell played “The Evil Queen” in the stage show and had been a friend and confidant for more than 50 years, a constant companion throughout Roy’s rehabilitation from 2001 until his death in May 2020.

As mayor from 1991-‘99, Jones Blackhurst helped salvage the vintage signs eventually collected by The Neon Museum.

The Molasky Fund was among among four initiatives announced to bolster The Neon Museum’s long-term vision:

Restoration of the Lido de Paris sign. Longtime Las Vegas arts figure Todd VonBastiaans is funding the restoration and re-illumination of the “Lido de Paris” sign. It should be ready for its debut in February. The “Lido” show ran at the Stardust from 1958-1991. Katy Perry has helped restore interest in the show by mentioning her grandmother and aunt worked in the production. The sign is already at the Boneyard, but will be refurbished and moved closer to the Stardust sign.

Restoration of the original Palms sign. Resort owner San Manuel Gaming and Hospitality Authority have provided a grant to refurbish and re-illuminate the sign, which is currently in the Museum’s holdings. When put up for display, the sign will help the museum detail the history of Tribal gaming, and also the history of Native Americans in the Las Vegas Valley.

The YESCO Conservation Fund. The sign company and The Neon Museum’s official founding partner has initiated a “substantial” fund for the conservation, repair and improvement of Neon Boneyard signs. At The Neon Museum’s inception, YESCO donated more than 180 signs, a third of the museum’s total collection, to the Boneyard display.

Berger, named The Neon Museum’s executive director in July 2021, said the organization “humbled by the generosity of so many.”

“Each of these significant contributions allow the Museum to expand in new directions,” Berger said in a statement, “from sharing the stories of Native peoples to those of the multitudes of crew members working behind the curtain to expanding our collections and repairing and restoring more of our city’s history.”

Falcone at the helm

On the topic of classic Vegas, Danny Falcone has announced his position as director and chief technical officer of the New Las Vegas Walk of Stars. Falcone is a master trumpet player, and the son of the late, legendary pianist and music director Vincent Falcone. The elder Falcone will be honored in 2023, along with such luminaries as Ann-Margret, Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds, Celine Dion and Mayor Carolyn Goodman are among the list of honorees.

Bob Alexander had run Las Vegas Walk of Stars from 2004 until his death in 2018. Marilyn Ball, the organization’s former VP, is now in the president’s spot. The mother of “The Bionic Woman” star Lindsay Wagner, Ball works out of Palm Springs. Falcone is of course effectively plugged into the Vegas entertainment scene.

The next major step for the organization is a Jan. 8 fundraiser (hey, that’s Elvis’s birthday). More to come on those plans.

Brunch break

The “Faaabulous Drag Brunch” at Notoriety Live has temporarily dropped “brunch” after Sunday’s performance. The show itself will continue through the holidays. But the food component is taking an extended “dark” until New Year’s Day. The “Faaabulous” shows wilk run 9 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays in November and December. The Christmas edition is planned Dec. 1-30.

Cool Hang Alert

Joey Melotti’s Mojo Factory is not just a great title, it’s a great hang, from 7 p.m.-10 p.m. Friday at Maxan Jazz Sushi & Jazz at 4130 South Decatur Blvd. Melotti is Barry Manilow’s longtime keybaordist, among many other high-cred gigs. He’s backed by Walter Jones on bass, Y.L. Douglas on drums, Bill King on trumpet, Steve meyer on trombone and Mat Schumer on sax. Big noise. No cover. A $40 F&B minimum per person. Go to maxanjazz.com for reservations.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.