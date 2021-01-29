Nevada regulators reject ‘Marriage’ proposal at Golden Nugget

“Marriage Can Be Murder” was KO’d at the Grotto because of social-distancing concerns.

Eric Post and Jayne Ann Savoie Post are shown in a virtual performance of "Marriage Can Be Murder" at Ivory Star Productions headquarters in Las Vegas on Friday, May 22, 2020. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

Jayne Post is shown during the final performance of "Marriage Can Be Murder" at The Showroom at the D on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

Eric Post and Jayne Ann Savoie Post are shown in a virtual performance of "Marriage Can Be Murder" at Ivory Star Productions headquarters in Las Vegas on Friday, May 22, 2020. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

Eric Post is shown during the final performance of "Marriage Can Be Murder" at The Showroom at the D Las Vegas on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

Promotional flyer for "Big Little Variety Show" at Alexis Park. (Don Barnhardt)

A look at the big screen at Diversion Amusements events and banquet facility during the Vegas Golden Knights-St. Louis Blues watch party on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

Diversion Amusements events and banquet facility is shown during the Vegas Golden Knights-St. Louis Blues watch party on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

The pinball storage area at Diversion Amusements events and banquet facility is shown during the Vegas Golden Knights-St. Louis Blues watch party on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

Diversion Amusements events and banquet facility during the Vegas Golden Knights-St. Louis Blues watch party on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

Diversion Amusements events and banquet facility owner Brad Burdsall is shown next to his Las Vegas Raiders-themed ambulance during the Vegas Golden Knights-St. Louis Blues watch party on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

“Marriage Can Be Murder” has been left at the altar at Golden Nugget.

The dinner-theater show was on the cusp of formally announcing its return to the stage Wednesday, seeking only final approval from the Gaming Control Board for a series of Valentine’s Day weekend performances. But the GCB got a case of cold feet when reviewing the show’s social-distancing blueprint.

Producer John Bentham of Ivory Star Productions says the show was set to play for about 30 diners at the Golden Nugget’s Grotto restaurant. But the production couldn’t overcome the required 25-foot distance between the stage and audience.

“We tried to show them that this is a show where the waitstaff takes orders, the bussers are all masked and shielded, and so are our actors. But they said there was not enough separation between the cast and people seated,” Bentham said. “Obviously, the Golden Nugget is protecting its primary business, and we respect that. We just have to wait.”

That wait will be until restrictions are relaxed and the 25-foot rule is amended or eliminated, and public gatherings expand to 50-percent of a venue’s capacity. Bentham wants the show to play Grotto, eventually, and so does the hotel.

In the interim, “MCBM,” led by husband-and-wife team Eric Post and Jayne Ann Savoie Post, has already found another suitor at Diversion Amusements, a new multi-events facility at 5321 Cameron Street. Get to know this place. The annex is owned by Vegas restaurateur Brad Burdsall, who operates Egg & I on West Sahara and a half-dozen Egg Works restaurants in Las Vegas.

“MCBM” is moving in for single shows Feb. 12 and Feb. 13, with two on Valentine’s Day. Tickets should be on sale Saturday.

Otherwise, Burdsall has been hosting Vegas Golden Knights watch parties during the team’s home games (he was disappointed Thursday’s was knocked out by a COVID outbreak on the team’s coaching staff). The venue has a fire-code capacity of 606, and is permitted to run at 25-percent capacity as a restaurant. That’s 38 four-tops, easily socially distanced, and 152 in the room.

An eight-course dinner of salads, chips, sliders, flat-bread, and a dessert is included in the $535 fee. (Info is at www.DA.Vegas/get-tickets.) The dozens of pinball machines, vintage NHL tabletop games and assorted ’80s-era video games are a bonus. Burdsall is planning a Super Bowl watch party, and possibly opening the venue for VGK road games.

Burdsall is welcome to comedy, live music and (of course) a dinner-theater show looking for a place to crash.

“We would not be open for just 50 people, but we have approval from the county to operate under our restaurant license, and one thing I do know is how to run a restaurant,” Burdsall says. “We’re setting up the ‘Marriage Can Be Murder’ show the same way we would with any comedians, or bands, all operated with the same safety measures.”

And in case you’re wondering, the stage is a safe 25 feet away.

A Little Variety

It’s big, it’s small and it’s fun for the entire family.

We speak of “Big Little Variety Show,” the latest production at Alexis Park’s Athena Showroom. The show debuts Friday and runs at 4:30 p.m. Fridays through Sundays. The show is teeming with what we call “hyphenated” performers. Comic-magician Chad Chesmark; comic-acrobat Uber Macaggi; and comic-impressionist Penny Wiggins, who appeared for years as The Amazing Johnathan’s sidekick Psychic Tanya, head up the opening-week lineup (go to BigLittleVarietyShow.com for info).

“BLVS” incorporates a rotation of comics, magicians, inventive variety acts and abject silliness in this new venture. Co-producers Don Barnhart of Jokesters Comedy Club and Pete Housely of Admit.VIP say the show is a mix of “America’s Got Talent” and “The Gong Show.” If there’s a Chuck Barris impressionist, I’ll be there every day.

Phoenix makes a splash

Classic-rock band Phoenix has found its groove on the high seas and also in the stream for Royal Caribbean International cruise lines. The Mandalay Bay Rhythm & Riffs rockers are being showcased at 2 p.m. Friday on RCI’s Crown & Anchor Society Facebook page (hit @RoyalCaribbeanCAS on Facebook to check it out).

The band’s performance will remain posted for a week after Friday’s premiere.

Phoenix joins such favorite Las Vegas music acts as Santa Fe & The Fat City Horns, Clint Holmes, Earl Turner, Travis Cloer, Janien Valentine, Tony Tillman, Tenors of Rock, Mo5aic and Lou Gazzara on the RCI lineup. Suffice to say the company has buoyed the careers of many Vegas entertainers.

Side story: I saw Phoenix play on the Oasis of The Seas cruise ship in November 2019. I hadn’t told any of the guys I would be there, and just showed up on the dance floor. The band was shocked. I call it picking up a road victory.

Country of Engelland

The Bull 95.5-FM is declaring Feb. 5 “Deryk Engelland Day.” The country-music station is honoring the former Vegas Golden Knights star’s retirement before this season by turning him loose on the air from 2 p.m-7 p.m. on the day he’s being honored.

Engelland will co-host with on-air personality Wayne “Big D” Danielson, the former VGK arena emcee who has moved to Nashville. This should be fun, as Engelland is known to be a serious country-music fan. Listeners can call into the station at 702-238-7413 and leave Engelland messages, which will be played throughout the day.

The Bull is also promoting Engelland’s Engo’s Vegas Born Heroes charity, which honors community heroes in Las Vegas.

And our buddy Danielson is today the arena announcer for the Nashville Predators. But to us, he’ll always be Golden Knight.

