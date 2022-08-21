New ‘Bat’ musical taps a newcomer to carry key role

Travis Cormier is performing the key role of Strat in the new “Bat Out of Hell — The Musical” production at Paris Theater.

Travis Cormier is playing Strat in "Bat Out of Hell -- The Musical" at Paris Theater. (Bat Out of Hell)

The co-lead in the first production to play Paris Theater in more than three years is someone you likely haven’t heard of — yet.

Producers are leaning hard on that “yet.”

Travis Cormier, an alum of “La Voix” (or, “The Voice”) in Canada, takes the role of Strat in the Meat Loaf-inspired “Bat Out of Hell — The Musical,” opening Sept. 27 at the Paris. Cormier is an emerging country-rock artist who released his debut album in 2018.

As if serendipitous, the title has a casino reference, “Dollars & Hearts.” Bob Rock, who has worked with Metallica, Mötley Crüe and Bon Jovi, produced the album.

Cormier reportedly convinced Meat Loaf’s manager David Sonnenberg and writer Jim Steinman to carry the load in the demanding role. Cormier’s passion and talent remind both execs of Meat Loaf in Meat’s early years.

Cormier was a runner-up to Stéphanie St-Jean in Season 4 of “La Voix” in 2016. The young singer-songwriter drew a look of shock from Steven Tyler during his powerhouse take of “Dream On.” We can say this for Cormier, he seems a fearless singer.

Cormier’s Strat character is the leader of The Lost in the story, which reminds of the plot lines of “Rocky Horror Picture Show,” and “Romeo and Juliet.” Strat steals the heart of Raven in this lovelorn tale spun through Meat Loaf classics, all written by Steinman.

As earlier noted, Raven’s father, Falco, is played by Travis Cloer (who expertly portrayed Frankie Valli in “Jersey Boys,” which closed at that very Paris Theater in September 2016). Vegas artist Alize Cruz (from the touring productions “Sound of Music,” and “The Little Mermaid”) is Raven. Anne Martinez (“Jubilee” at Bally’s, “Baz” at Palazzo Theater, “Showstoppers” at the Wynn and “Fantasy” at Luxor) is Sloan, who is Falco’s wife and Raven’s mother.

The cast and band are dotted with Vegas singers, actors and musicians.

Twenty-five performers (including dancers) are in the cast, which is backed by an eight-piece band. The show is to run 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays, 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 7 p.m. Sundays (tickets start at $49, not including fees, go to BatOutOfHellVegas.com).

“BOOH” is real show, in short, open-ended and built for the long haul.

Franco’s 7-up

The thing with Mat Franco is he’s so maddeningly consistent.

He looks the same as he did the day I met him at the Rio showroom in 2015 as he rehearsed for his upcoming residency production at the Linq. A wonderful day as he and the late Johnny Thompson, aka “The Great Tomsoni,” swapped ideas for the new show.

Franco's production at Mat Franco Theater is reliably crisp, and precise and impressive for Franco's evolving showmanship. In a moment that has crept up on us, the 34-year-old Franco is marking his seventh anniversary at the Linq. Last week he joined Sunny 106-FM for The Animal Foundation's annual pet supply drive.

Franco’s production at Mat Franco Theater is reliably crisp, and precise and impressive for Franco’s evolving showmanship. In a moment that has crept up on us, the 34-year-old Franco is marking his seventh anniversary at the Linq. Last week he joined Sunny 106-FM for The Animal Foundation’s annual pet supply drive.

Through Sept. 11, those who purchase and donate $20 worth of items from Vegas PetSmart locations to the organization’s wish list receive a gift card of equal value, and also a voucher for a ticket to Franco’s show (go to animalfoundation.com for info).

Franco keeps it simple in his Linq production. He might deal in sleigh-of-hand, but his methods for success are clear and unshakable.

“Basically, my backstage team is just an amazing safety net for me, and my audiences,” Franco says. “Improvisation is such an important part of the show, and somehow my team knows literally what I’m thinking when I’m thinking it. We can collectively pivot as a team, in real time, during a performance.”

Franco’s wife, Tianna, is the meter from the crowd to keep the show focused.

“Tianna is kind of my eyes and ears for the show. She knows what I want things to look like,” Franco says. “She’s unofficially kind of quality control for the show.”

The Francos have adopted a new pet, as a result of The Animal Foundation campaign. The pooch was brought to the theater so Franco could pose with him for social-media posts. But he didn’t let go.

“They came over with this dog, and he’s an old man. He’s like, 10 years old,” Franco says. “And I was just was like, OK, I’m going to foster this dog. So I took them and fostered him. And that was the end of that.”

He is known as Gecko. It’s the fifth Franco dog. “He’s an old man, but he’s really happy,” Franco says. “We didn’t plan on five dogs, but here we are. It’s like, none of this is planned but it’s all working.”

Frankie, Molly and Myron’s

We have what seems a first at Myron’s at the Smith Center. A father and daughter have each performed with a venue headliner. These were separate occasions for Smith Center President Myron Martin and his daughter, Molly Martin. The latter took the stage Tuesday night with Frankie Moreno to perform Elvis’s “If I Can Dream.”

About five years ago, Myron took the stage to play the Hammond B3 with Moreno and his band.

Molly Martin is a 19-year-old sophomore majoring in theater at Syracuse University, the daughter of Myron and Dana Rogers Martin. Artistic acumen runs through the bloodlines, as Dana is a former singer in “Jubilee.”

Molly also attended Moreno’s show at Kaos at the Palms on Friday. Characteristically convivial from the stage, Moreno called her out. “Someone joined me onstage earlier this week for a duet, and I just want to say that she is going to be a star. She is incredibly talented and she is here tonight. Everyone say hi to Dolly Parton, I mean Molly Martin.” Funny. But the comment about Martin being a star is serious. Watch for her.

Cool Hang Alert

An especially inspired theme is presented this week at Monday’s Dark. The music of John Hughes, a benefit for Ayden’s Army of Angels, is set for 8 p.m. The Space founder and event creator Mark Shunock hosts. Look for some requisite cowbell shenanigans. Go to mondaysdark.com for the intel.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.