Kats

New COVID rules halt The Venetian’s ‘This Is Christmas’

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 23, 2020 - 6:30 pm
 
Updated November 23, 2020 - 6:39 pm
Veteran Vegas music director and producer Pat Caddick Vegas has created "This Is Christmas," opening a monthlong run Nov. 27 at The Venetian Theater. (Pat Caddick)
Eric Jordan Young, izquierda, y Philip Fortenberry se muestran en The Vegas Room el sábado 20 de junio de 2020. [Foto John Katsilometes / Las Vegas Review-Journal]
Jaclyn McSpadden is shown in "Baz" at Palazzo Theater. The show closed on Saturday, July 28, 2018. (Ed Foster)
Randal Keith is shown in "Baz" at Palazzo Theater. The show closed on Saturday, July 28, 2018. (Ed Foster)

“This Is Christmas,” the first new production show on the Las Vegas Strip to open during the COVID pandemic, won’t open after all.

The show’s cast was informed by producers Monday afternoon the show would be taken down, a day after Gov. Steve Sisolak ordered restrictions of 50 or less for public gatherings. “This Is Christmas” was planning to play to 250 in the theater’s lower seating sections.

The holiday show was scheduled to open Thursday. The production released a statement confirming the show would be canceled due to COVID restrictions. The hotel and producers issued a statement saying the are hopeful they can bring the show back in the 2021 holiday season, and that tickets will be refunded at the point of purchase.

Veteran Vegas producer and music director Pat Caddick (from “Vegas! The Show” and “Baz” at Palazzo Theater) was heading up the creative effort. Eric Jordan Young (“Vegas! The Show” “Rock of Ages” “Baz”) had been hired as director, and also one of the headline performers.

The singing lineup was impressive, co-starring vocalists Randal Keith (“Le Miserables,” “Phantom — The Las Vegas Spectacular”), Laura Wright (“Vegas! The Show” “Fantasy” at Luxor and “American Idol”), Jaclyn McSpadden (“Baz,” “Postmodern Jukebox”), Lou Gazzara (“Vegas! The Show” and “American Idol”), and touring duo Ben Stone and Jasmine Trias (also of “American Idol”).

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson. Las Vegas Sands operates The Venetian.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

