New film, performance theater rising in downtown Las Vegas

A look at the site of what is temporarily named Rogers Entertainment Center near the corner of 6th Street and Bonneville Avenue in downtown Las Vegas on Thursday, May 6, 2021. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

Beverly Rogers, chairman of The Rogers Foundation, speaks during a press conference on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, in Las Vegas to announce that Nevada public school parents will be filling a complaint with Nevada’s First Judicial District Court to declare the current K-12 funding unconstitutional. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Beverly Rogers talks about The Lucy, a multipurpose creative residency created by Rogers that will also be the home to the Writers Block bookstore, in downtown Las Vegas on Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto)

Approved by elected officials and fully funded is a good place to be. So is downtown Las Vegas, if you’re a new theater to be open within a year.

The project temporarily titled the Rogers Entertainment Center is moving to a fall groundbreaking, and an opening of mid-2022. The 14,000-square-foot facility is a few paces from The Writer’s Block book store and coffee house on the corner of 6th Street and Bonneville Avenue.

It’s an empty lot, for now, with a lot of potential. The name is yet-determined, and it won’t be “The Rec Hall,” as the sign on the parcel reads. That’s shorthand for Rogers Entertainment Center, but not the formal name.

The backer The Rogers Foundation, the nonprofit headed up by Beverly Rogers and established by her late husband, media mogul Jim Rogers. The project was folded into an announcement Thursday that longtime Las Vegas entertainment exec Kip Kelly had signed on as the venue’s creative director.

Kelly will oversee an array of tasks, including operations and programming, at the venue. He said Thursday that while the Rogers Entertainment Center will occasionally rent out the space, he and Rogers will work to develop original productions and projects.

“We need to be involved in the programming of the venue,” Kelly said. “We plan to run seven nights a week as an independent theater and black-box theater. To do that, we will need to be directly involved in development.”

Beverly Rogers said in a statement, “Kip’s breadth of knowledge and entertainment experience combined with his unbridled enthusiasm for creative collaboration make him the perfect choice to shepherd the vision for this project.” Former Clark County Commissioner Rory Reid serves as The Rogers Foundation’s president.

Jim Rogers, who died of cancer in June 2014, founded Sunbelt Communications and owned KSNV Channel 3 for 30 years. Over the decades he was a force as a businessman and philanthropist in Southern Nevada, and also throughout the west. He was the chancellor of the Nevada System of Higher Education from 2005-2009, famously accepting an annual salary of $1.

In 2013, Rogers gifted $10 million to the Black Mountain Institute, UNLV’s graduate-level creative writing program. He donated hundreds of millions of dollars to universities, including $28.5 million to UNLV’s College of Law and $137 million to the University of Arizona College of Law, which was named in his honor.

Much of his $100 million estate was left to The Rogers Foundation, for schools in Clark County schools. He was also a famously passionate classic-car buff, his Sunbelt Auto Collection numbering nearly 200 at its peak about a decade before his death.

