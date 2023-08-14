New Forever Midnight NYE festival to play the Strip, L.A.

Forever Midnight is scheduled to play Dec. 30-31, in Las Vegas and Los Angeles.

DJ Eric Prydz performs at club Surrender, where he was befriended by Jason Tarwick, the ex-fiance and ex-agent for Britney Spears.

Eric Prydz, known for the song "Call on Me," performs at XS.

The first festival to run simultaneously on the Las Vegas Strip and in Los Angeles is planned for New Year’s Eve.

Forever Midnight, an Insomniac production, plays Dec. 30-Dec. 31 in both cities. The Vegas venue is the new LV FestPark at Resorts World, on the space where Transfix and Enchant were formerly staged.

The Los Angeles Convention Center is also in play for the first-ever event. Tickets to Forever Midnight Las Vegas & Los Angeles are on sale this noon Tuesday Pacific time at insom.co/FMLV and insom.co/FMLA.

A roster of internationally known EDM artists are scheduled to perform both editions. Solumun, ANOTR, Eric Prydz, Sofi Tukker, Kaytranda and Kyle Walker are out front of the event’s announcement. The promoters promise, “Forever Midnight will stand as the unrivaled New Year’s Eve experience for festival goers, blasting today’s most influential music styles on full display.”

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.