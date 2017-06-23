New restaurant named for Steve Wynn confidant

Casino resort developer Steve Wynn speaks at the Hospitality Design Exposition and Conference at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, Thursday, May 4, 2017. Elizabeth Brumley Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto

Imagine Dragons (Eliot Lee Hazel)

Pittsburgh Penguins star Carl Hagelin is shown with his Dom Perignon container, also known as the Stanley Cup, at Light at Mandalay Bay on Wednesday, June 21, 2017. (Light Nightclub)

The Stanley Cup is used as a Dom Perignon decanter at Light at Mandalay Bay on Wednesday, June 21, 2017. (Light Nightclub)

Donny Osmond is shown with a caricature of ... Donny Osmond, at The Palm Restaurant at Forum Shops at Caesars on Wednesday, June 21, 2017. (The Palm Restaurant)

The Kats! Bureau at this writing is The Café at Wynn Las Vegas, across from the Wynn sports book, which remains under construction until its Aug. 1 relaunch. The new sports book at Encore opens Aug. 7.

A new restaurant, Charlie’s Bar & Grill, is named after longtime Steve Wynn friend and casino host Charlie Meyerson.

The bar and grill replaces Zoozacrackers, a name that was also a tribute to Meyerson, one of the original casino “super hosts,” who called anyone he particularly liked “Zoozacrackers.” Meyerson was 72 when Wynn moved him from his Golden Nugget in Atlantic City to Las Vegas for a $400,000-a-year job in the Golden Nugget’s customer development department in 1987. Meyerson held a similar post at the Mirage when it opened in November 1989.

Meyerson passed away in 2004, but his legacy will live on at Charlie’s.

’Staches for I.D.

Imagine Dragons performed “Thunder” off the new album, “Evolve,” on Tuesday’s “The Tonight Show” with Jimmy Fallon . Characteristically, the band leveled the place with its thunderous (pun intended ) performance, rocking the song with a six-man drum line marching through the audience.

Dan Reynolds, Ben McKee, Daniel Platzman and Wayne Sermon displayed their collective sense of humor by helping Fallon launch his “Summer of ‘Stache” campaign. Fallon is wearing a moustache these days and his guests are showing off their own ’staches, real or otherwise. I.D. showed their own in a quick clip, turning to the camera to show off their facial hair. Nice look. The band achieved a very “Sgt. Pepper” vibe.

That’s amore!

On the topic of stars who once soared in Vegas, Dean Martin’s famed backing vocalists are singing with Martin’s daughter Deana Martin this weekend at South Point Showroom. The Gold Diggers, who were in their late-teens and early-20s when Martin held forth at such Strip havens as the Copa Room at the Sands, are performing in both shows Friday and Saturday night.

“I kept in touch with them, and they look and sound fabulous,” Deana Martin said. “We’ll be singing all your favorites.” The troupe dates to 1968, and reconvened to honor Martin’s 100th birthday, which was June 7.

A trophy, and beverage container

Members of the Stanley Cup Champion Pittsburgh Penguins, and the Cup itself, hit Light at Mandalay Bay on Wednesday night after the NHL Awards and NHL Expansion Draft extravaganza at T-Mobile Arena. Ex-Penguin great Mario Lemieux joined champs Carl Hagelin and Phil Kessel in the rampant frivolity, drinking pricey Dom Perignon from the Cup itself. In Vegas, this is how we dooo iiit …

Chumlee’s (Pez) dispensary

Chumlee’s the bag man. At his new candy store, I mean.

Finally, after a delay that seemed to stretch as long as an Everlasting Gobstopper, Chumlee’s Candy on the Blvd. is open for business at Pawn Plaza. The two-story retail center constructed of prefabricated steel containers sits just south of Gold & Silver Pawn, the business featured in “Pawn Stars” on History channel.

“Pawn Stars” mainstay Austin “Chumlee” Russell and his brother Sage are co-owners of the new business, which was expected to open in early May but was delayed through what seemed an interminable permit-approval process.

“Sage and I are so happy to have the place open and transactions at the cash register,” said Chumlee, who is at once a pawn shop employee, TV star and budding entrepreneur. “The reception from the fans and customers has been amazing — it’s nonstop.” Store hours are noon-8 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays.

He’s a character

Donny Osmond is the latest celeb to grace the walls of the Palm Restaurant at Forum Shops at Caesars. His caricature, drawn by the artist Steve Spector, was unveiled on Wednesday afternoon. Ever a character in real life, D-Os joins such stars as Celine Dion, Rod Stewart, Jerry Seinfeld, Carlos Santana and Nicolas Cage on the walls.

What works in Vegas?

Ninety-one-year-old film icons, for starters. Both of Mel Brooks’ shows at Encore Theater on June 30 and July 1 are totally sold out. “Clean,” as they say. Also, the Lon Bronson Band has again filled Cabaret Jazz at the Smith Center for Saturday’s performance, a tribute to James Brown.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.