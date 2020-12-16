New show teases to ‘Folies’-style burlesque

A promotional shot of "BurlesQ," running Fridays and Saturdays at Alexis Park. (Admit.VIP)

Pete Housley had referred to last Sunday as “a Crown Royal night,” in that he might need a shot of the Canadian whiskey to quell the stress. But Housley was set at ease after Gov. Steve Sisolak announced he would continue to allow public gatherings of 50 people for another four weeks.

“It meant we were still in the game,” says Housley, CEO of the entertainment company Admit.VIP. “It’s a bad situation, but also a good opportunity.”

The 50-capacity allowance is critical for Housley making a go of it at Alexis Park, a few cartwheels east of the Strip on Harmon Avenue. Housley operates two showrooms that are running five shows at that 50-ticket cap. The latest title to open is “BurlesQ,” a nod to Las Vegas’ history of adult revues, performing at 9:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturday beginning this weekend in Athena Showroom.

The venue is a redesigned ballroom at the non-gaming hotel, across from Virgin Hotels Las Vegas.

“BurlesQ” joins the “Motown Extreme” R&B tribute at 5 and 7 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays at the Athena room, where “Jokesters” comedy club is set on those same nights at 9 p.m. Across the way at what is now called Apollo Showroom, long-running Vegas magician Tommy Wind opened last Friday. His “Amazing Magic” show performs at 5:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Mentalist Alain Nu is the room’s 7:30 p.m. headliner.

The newest arrival, “BurlesQ,” is for audiences aged 21 and over, and is backed by veteran Vegas producer and Housley’s business partner Clinton Billups. The production also brings back director Carrie Beyers, late of “Folies Bergere,” who has been furnishing showgirls for various events through her Showgirl Productions company.

The show takes it to feathers and pasties, but not totally topless. Billed as a Roaring 20s vibe, the show co-stars Vegas showgirls JuJu Bea, La Luna, Maxine Gun Kelly, Mickey Blue Eyes, Stella Sterling and Tricky Tatiana.

The emcee is yet another familiar figure around VegasVille, comic Sean E. Cooper, who left “Fantasy” at Luxor in February after an 18-year run. “Coop,” as he is forever known, had worked with Housley a few years ago in a one-man show at Planet Hollywood’s Sin City Theater.

The wildly talented comic left “Fantasy” with plans to open a show called “ReCoup,” but those ideas were undercut when the pandemic hit.

And, to add the ventriloquial arts, Vegas performer April Brucker is the revue’s special guest. Bruckner has appeared on a bunch of syndicated shows, among them “Today,” “Cash Cab,” and “Entertainment Tonight.”

Brucker packs a puppet named Donald J. Tramp. Use your imagination.

Housley says the new production is “a couples-friendly show with just a hint of risqué.” Tickets start at $49.95. Find them at www.TicketKite.com or by telephone at 702-483-8056. There is no two-Crown minimum, either.

