New Spiegelworld show hasn’t found a Las Vegas home

Spiegelworld founder Ross Mollisons says of his “We Are Here,” disco show, “We are picky. It has to be the right kind of venue.”

The dance-teaching character Ake Blomqvist of "We Are Here" is shown with fellow characters Boozy Skunkton, Captain Kunton of "Opium" and The Gazillionaire of "Absinthe" at the opening of "Atomic Saloon Show" at The Venetian's Grand Canal Shoppes on Sept. 18, 2019. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

The show is called “We Are Here,” but it is saying, “We aren’t here.”

Spiegelworld founder Ross Mollison is moving forward with his long-planned disco show, with Nile Rodgers of Chic and Steven Hoggett of “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” on Broadway production leading the creative team.

But the show will not open in Las Vegas.

“There is a lot of uncertainty in some companies right now, and we want to see what happens in some properties and with some of the executives as these changes happen,” Mollison said Friday in a phone chat. “Plus, we are picky. It has to be the right kind of venue.”

Originally, Spiegelworld was reviewing a build-out at Caesars Palace, where “Absinthe” has been a hit for nearly nine years. Mollison says he wants the show to open this year, but isn’t saying where.

“It will be on planet Earth,” the self-dubbed “Improssario” says.

The company has performed shows in New York (where “Absinthe” opened in 2006), and Los Angeles (where “Absinthe” was staged in 2017). Spiegelworld also opened “Atomic” at Edinburgh Festival Fringe in Scotland last August.

Mollison has planned to launch productions at the Fringe for four more years — though the producer has threatened to pull out of the commitment because of Brexit uncertainty in the U.K. There is no firm decision on whether Spiegelworld will be back this year.

“We Are Here” would take position as Spiegelworld’s fourth Las Vegas production, following “Absinthe” at Caesars, “Opium” at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas and “Atomic Saloon Show” at The Venetian’s Grand Canal Shoppes. Four years in development, the production showcased at La MaMa (renamed The GlitterLoft for a weekend) in New York City’s East Village in August 2018.

The production long has been targeted for a Caesars Entertainment hotel, with Caesars Palace topping the list. But the landscape has changed. The hotel’s operations currently are switching from Caesars Entertainment to incoming Eldorado Resorts, creating uncertainty throughout the company as to the new owners’ entertainment strategies.

Mollison introduced “We Are Here’s” star character, Finnish dance instructor Ake Blomqvist (inspired by the dance master of the same name), at “Atomic’s” Sept. 18 opening. Sporting a moustache and clad in a white jumpsuit, Blomqvist joined Captain Kunton of “Opium,” Boozy Skunkton of “Atomic” and “Absinthe’s” Gazillionaire as a sort of Spiegelworld Justice League of America lineup.

“Three shows … and maybe a fourth show!” Mollison said from the stage, then walked to Blomqvist. “Who is this man?” As Blomqvist recited his name, Mollison said, “Your time will come, but your time is not tonight.”

During Friday’s chat, Mollison did offer that he wants to run a show in Death Valley this year. Really. As he says. “We have no plans for a new show in Las Vegas, but we have plans for one in Death Valley.”

In the Spiegelworld world, it all makes sense.

McGregor to Wynn

Win, lose or otherwise, Conor McGregor will host his official UFC 246 post-fight party Saturday at Encore Beach at Night at Wynn Las Vegas.

“We welcome Conor McGregor back to host an incredible post fight event. We take pride in the variety of events and programs we offer our guests and look forward to providing his fans with an elevated experience to celebrate the evening,” Pauly Freedman, vice president of Wynn Nightlife, said in a statement issued Thursday.

McGregor will promote his Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey at the 55,000-square-foot open club. Also, expect LED candles and CO2 cannons.

