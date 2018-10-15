New Westgate Las Vegas GM Cami Christensen on her own star trek

From the start, Cami Christensen was entrusted with a lot of duties and seemed able to work in (or run) any department. During a hotel job-swap program, Christensen spent a day parking cars in valet. That same month, she helped stage a convention appearance by former President Bill Clinton.

The first time I lunched with Cami Christensen, I had a Photon Torpedo sandwich. She ordered a Starfleet Salad. Both were served by a Ferengi armed with an energy whip.

This was at Quark’s, the restaurant at Star Trek: The Experience at the then-Las Vegas Hilton. At the time, Christensen was director of customer experience, with far-flung responsibilities all across the property — she could actually order the Ferengi around.

From the start, Christensen was entrusted with a lot of duties and seemed able to work in (or run) any department. During a hotel job-swap program, Christensen spent a day parking cars in valet. That same month, she helped stage a convention appearance by former President Bill Clinton.

So it seemed overdue that Christensen has been named the hotel’s new general manager. For 17 years she has served as an integral part of the executive lineup at the property — from its days as the Hilton, then LVH, and since June 30, 2014, Westgate.

Even newcomers to the Vegas resort scene understand Christensen’s value as a hotel-casino operator and her knowledge of Las Vegas, where she has lived and worked for nearly two decades. An example is regular Westgate guest and Oakland Raiders owner Mark Davis, who prods me whenever I see him, “You need to write about Cami!”

Christensen’s promotion was made official Wednesday night. She was at dinner with Westgate owner David Siegel, Chief Operating Officer Mark Waltrip, Paragon Gaming CEO Scott Menke and others at Edge Steakhouse.

Siegel suddenly said he had received word of a crisis on the property and asked everyone to follow him to a backroom.

There, about 60 Westgate staffers had gathered for Siegel’s announcement that she was the hotel’s new GM. Toasts, all around.

As Siegel said in a statement, “Cami is a rare talent and an incredible role model for all 2,000 of our team members. I can’t think of a better person to lead us forward.” Nor can I. Star Trek flew out long ago, but this ship has a great captain.

Exec shuffle for MGM Resorts

MGM Resorts International made a major change in its entertainment hierarchy last week by announcing George Kliavkoff as its president of entertainment and sports.

Kliavkoff will oversee operations for all of the company’s entertainment and sports venues — including T-Mobile Arena, MGM Grand Garden Arena, Mandalay Bay Events Center, Mandalay Bay Beach, Park Theater and all other MGM Resorts theaters on the Strip.

According to the company’s news release announcing the move, Kliavkoff most recently was CEO of Jaunt Inc., a virtual reality startup that worked with the NFL, NBA, MLB, Manchester United, Uber and Disney to develop immersive content technology.

Kliavkoff steps in for Richard Sturm, who has been atop the company’s entertainment division since 1993. Sturm’s departure from full-time status with the company, which had become known about five weeks ago, stunned many entertainment figures in Las Vegas.

But Sturm, known for his trademark gray mane, still remains in the MGM Resorts lineup. He has signed an exclusive three-year consultant contract.

“Richard is an icon in the Las Vegas sports and entertainment world and we are thrilled to continue his relationship with the MGM Resorts family,” MGM Resorts President Bill Hornbuckle said in the release. “Many of the city’s most exciting and successful events over the last two decades can be attributed to Richard’s relationships and deep industry knowledge.”

Though Sturm is still in play, this change in hierarchy is the end of an era on the Strip.

The ‘Sexxy’ 800

Jennifer Romas’ adult revue, which she pitched to Siegel at the hotel’s ribbon-cutting event in July 2014, marked its 800th performance Wednesday night. The show was greenlighted in November of that year and premiered two months later. Romas, who is the show’s producer, director and star, signed a four-year contract extension in April running through 2022.

Cool Hang Alert

Ronnie Foster Trio is at The Sand Dollar Lounge at 10 p.m. Tuesday. Foster has played with George Benson, Stevie Wonder and many other superstars. He’s also the keyboardist Dlanor in the Many Moons band in “Opium” at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. There is no cover charge, and Foster is a master of ye olde Hammond B-3.

