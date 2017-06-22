NHL Expansion Draft: An armored fan, the Clark High drum line and much more

A man, a fan, and a suit of armor ... or, if you will, hard plastic. Freelance photographer Shawn Hickey gets his NHL on at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, June 21, 2017. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal). @JohnnyKats

Auston Matthews of the Toronto Maple Leafs, right, watches a television for awards to be announced at the 2017 NHL Awards after being awarded the Calder Memorial Trophy at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, June 21, 2017 in Las Vegas. Bridget Bennett Las Vegas Review-Journal @bridgetkbennett

Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers is pictured with the Art Ross Trophy, left, Hart Memorial Trophy, center, and Ted Lindsay Award, right, all of which were awarded to him at the 2017 NHL Awards at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, June 21, 2017 in Las Vegas. Bridget Bennett Las Vegas Review-Journal @bridgetkbennett

Brent Burns is pictured on the Magenta Carpet before the 2017 NHL Awards and Expansion Draft at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, June 21, 2017 in Las Vegas. Bridget Bennett Las Vegas Review-Journal @bridgetkbennett

NHL Awards Show and NHL Expansion Draft host Joe Manganiello told the crowd that he and Nashville Predators center Mike Fisher had something in common: They have both appeared on many magazine covers.

A co-star in the “Magic Mike” movies, Manganiello then called for a copy of the latest “Good Homekeeping” magazine on the LED screen. Fisher was shown on a Good Homekeeping cover, doing yard work with his wife, who happens to be Carrie Underwood.

This is the same Carrie Underwood who is a country music superstar, and who headlined at T-Mobile in November.

This comedic attempt, where entertainment celebrity met hockey stardom, landed like a puck on pavement. But still, Manganiello was an able host during Wednesday’s live broadcast from T-Mobile Arena. The show had some smart, Vegas-centric moments, such as Taran Killam’s readout of the three finalists of the Calder Memorial Trophy for the league’s Rookie of the Year.

“All of these guys are 19,” said Killam, late of “Saturday Night Live” and currently in “Hamilton” on Broadway. “That means they are in for the most boring night you can have in Las Vegas.”

Then Killam announced, “Our underage Rookie of the Year is … Auston Matthews!”

Who will not be spotted in a VIP booth at Hakkasan later tonight …

Manganiello later invited a guest star to the stage to “audition” for his friend Channing Tatum in “Magic Mike Live” at the Hard Rock Hotel. The volunteer was Pittsburgh Penguins mascot Iceburgh, who was summarily booed by everyone in the arena who was not a Penguins fan. He was booed “roundly,” in other words.

For fans of Vegas entertainment, the most satisfying moments were not broadcast. As executive producer Steve Mayer said Tuesday that the live show would not spotlight Vegas entertainers.

But during the commercial breaks, Mark Shunock of The Space summoned such acts as body balancers Jaroslaw Marciniak and Dariusz Wronski (Jarek & Darek ) of “Mystere” and – yes – the vaunted drum line from Clark High School.

Always the nimble host, Shunock sidled up to San Jose Sharks defensemen Brent Burns. Shunock shouted, “What do we think about the Sharks here in Vegas? Let him hear it!” More booing (and T-Mobile is a loud building, hockey fans) as Burns laughed.

Shunock and Burns had met a couple of years ago when Shunock was I “Rock of Ages,” and Shunock told him he’d taken a role in “Magic Mike.” Let’s see it!” Burns said, goading Shunock to strip. “Oh no, I just tell jokes,” Shunock said. “You don’t want to see any of this onstage.”

From the crowd, we had one (at least) hockey fan dressed in Golden Knights suit of armor. Or, hard plastic. Vegas freelance photographer and avid Golden Knights fan Shawn Hickey donned such an outfit on Wednesday.

“It looks like armor, right?” he asked. “I found a prop builder in England to make it and had it shipped over.”

Hang on, folks. We’re not even close to the regular season yet.

