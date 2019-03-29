Nicolas Cage files for annulment after Las Vegas Strip wedding

Nicolas Cage (courtesy)

Nicolas Cage delivers a speech during a fund raising event for the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, UNODC, in Vienna, Austria, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2013. (AP Photo/Hans Punz)

Academy Award-winning actor and Las Vegas resident Nicolas Cage has filed for an annulment from his fourth wife, Erika, according to Clark County records.

The annulment was filed Wednesday by Nicolas Kim Coppola, Cage’s legal name. Erika Koike is the defendant, records showed.

Saturday, as reported here first, Cage and Koike took part in a wedding ceremony at Bellagio. This was just hours after being granted a Clark County marriage license. The London Daily Mail posted a video of Cage snapping at his bride-to-be during that visit, calling out, “She has a drug dealer as a boyfriend!”

Anyway, Cage added, apparently referring to the upcoming nuptials, “I’m not doing it!” Koike responded with, “I never asked you to.” But the couple did leave with a license, and did move on to Bellagio.

In the backdrop of this love story has been rampant, even farcical confusion about the women in Cage’s life. Koike is not a makeup artist, as widely reported. She has worked as a waitress at her parents’ restaurant, Jasmine Thai Cuisine in L.A. The makeup artist/former girlfriend is Vickie Park, who has worked at MAC Cosmetics counter in L.A.

Park and Koike are often mistaken for each other in photos. An effective way to tell them apart is Park is the blonde in the pics; Koike dark-haired and usually in a kimono.

Cage, the Oscar winner in this cast, is alternately bearded and clean-shaven.

