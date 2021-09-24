Nicolas Cage tossed from upscale Vegas restaurant

According to reports, Nicolas Cage was banished from Lawry’s The Prime Rib on Sept. 13.

FILE - In this Jan. 19, 2018 file photo, actor Nicolas Cage poses at the premiere of "Mandy" during the 2018 Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Danny Moloshok/Invision/AP, File)

Lawry’s The Prime Rib prevailed in this Cage match.

Academy Award-winning actor and Las Vegas resident Nicolas Cage was reportedly thrown out of the upscale restaurant at 4043 Howard Hughes Parkway. The incident unfolded the night of Sept. 13, with video first posted by The Sun tabloid website.

In the clip, Cage is shown languishing on one of the sofas at the restaurant’s entrance. He’s wearing loose-fitting, leopard-print pants, a black V-neck T-shirt and flip-flops that fell from his feet during his brief visit.

The video shows Cage being led from the restaurant by someone who appears to be a restaurant staffer. He struggles to slide his feet into his footwear, calls out something unintelligible, and is finally blocked from walking back in.

Lawry’s General Manager Tanya Phillips has not returned a message through the restaurant for comment.

Apart from his behavior, Cage was in violation of several Lawry’s policies. He was not wearing a mask, and the restaurant’s website states that guests who are both vaccinated and unvaccinated are to wear a mask at all times in the restaurant unless they are seated at their dining table. Also, the website does not permit “beachwear, gym or athletic wear (gym shorts, tank tops, etc.), cut-offs, flip-flops.”

Quoting an anonymous source, The Sun reported “We were at that bar at Lawry’s when we noticed what we at first thought was a homeless man completely drunk and being rowdy. To our shock it turned to be Nicolas Cage. He was completely smashed and was getting into a bit of a fight with the staff.” A restaurant regular reportedly took him home.

Cage was reportedly spotted throwing back shots of whiskey and tequila before the incident.

Cage, who this year lost his mother, Joy Vogelsang, is starring in the upcoming film “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent,” a role inspired by Cage’s own life. Of course, he won an Academy Award for best actor in 1995 for his role as the self-destructive alcoholic in “Leaving Las Vegas.”

In August, Cage sold his onetime Spanish Hills estate on Spanish Heights Drive for $6 million.

In February, the 57-year-old Cage was married for the fifth time, to 26-year-old Riko Shibata, at the Wynn Las Vegas chapel.

In March 2019, Cage married Erika Koike at the Bellagio. Cage was at the center of a public disruption then, too, shouting and staggering. as the couple picked up their wedding license at Clark County licensing bureau. Cage called out, in reference to the upcoming nuptials, “I’m not doing it!” Koike responded with, “I never asked you to.” Five days later, the marriage was over.

