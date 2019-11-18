Nicolas Cage’s next film role is … Nicolas Cage

Nicolas Cage, a Las Vegas resident, is to play a character desperate to get a role in a new Quentin Tarantino movie.

Nicolas Cage is taking on the role of a lifetime — his own.

Cage is coming full circle in his mercurial acting career by portraying an actor named Nicolas Cage in “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent.”

According to story posted Friday by the Hollywood Reporter, Cage is to play a character “desperate to get a role in a new Quentin Tarantino movie while also dealing with a strained relationship with his teenage daughter.”

He also confers to “an an egotistical 1990s version of himself who rides him for making too many crappy movies and for not being a star anymore.”

Lionsgate is said to be in final negotiations to pick up the film. This would be the first major studio film from Cage, who lives in Las Vegas, since “Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance” in 2011.

