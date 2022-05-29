87°F
Nicole Kidman joins Keith Urban in Caesars Palace show

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 29, 2022 - 11:41 am
 
Caesars resident artist Keith Urban performs a sound check to 30 guitar students from Las Vegas ...
Caesars resident artist Keith Urban performs a sound check to 30 guitar students from Las Vegas Academy during a sound check before his show at the Colosseum Thursday, March 24, 2022. The students got a backstage tour, watched his sound check and one student jammed with him on stage during the sound check. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Keith Urban is shown with Nicole Kidman during Urban's performance at the Colosseum at Caesars ...
Keith Urban is shown with Nicole Kidman during Urban's performance at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace on Saturday, May 28, 2022. (@djlasvegas Instagram)
Keith Urban is closing his run at the Colosseum with a flourish. Urban welcomed his wife and A-lister Nicole Kidman to the stage in his penultimate show at the Caesars Palace theater.

Kidman joined the performance from house right/stage left, as Urban grabbed her hand and let her to an awaiting black jacket. He slipped it on as the crowd cheered. It seemed to be an attempt at a surprise gift as Urban said of her arrival onstage, “You jinxed it.”

Kidman was onstage for just a few seconds, but the crowd clearly loved the moment and cheered as she jogged offstage. Urban added as she departed, “Just a Saturday night in Las Vegas!”

Urban’s final show of this run is Sunday night. He has no Vegas dates on the books. He kicks off his world tour June 17 in Tampa, Fla., and is on the road through December. Urban had added dates to his Colosseum residency to fill some of the shows Adele had canceled in January.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

