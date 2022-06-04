No litigation, but Elvis chapels might be going Hollywood

Authentic Brands Group is now offering business operators using Elvis’ name an early look at Baz Luhrmann’s “Elvis!”

Jeremy Cardon, from left, and his bride Angel Dodson, of Colorado Springs, raise champagne glasses for a photograph with officiant Travis Allen, who is dressed as Elvis, after getting married on The High Roller in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

A look at the Drake “Certified Lover Boy” pop-up event at Graceland Wedding Chapel in downtown Las Vegas on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021. (Rod Musum)

Elvis tribute artist Brendan Paul is shown during the Drake “Certified Lover Boy” pop-up event at Graceland Wedding Chapel in downtown Las Vegas on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021. (Rod Musum)

Less than a week ago, several Las Vegas chapel owners thought they were heading to court. Now they’ve been invited to a big Hollywood movie premiere.

Licensing company Authentic Brands Group had threatened litigation against Vegas businesses using Elvis Presley’s image and name.

No more. The company is now seeking to team up with these same businesses.

On Friday, ABG representatives contacted several chapel owners with a significantly altered proposal, from requiring licensing fees of $20,000 a year to just a few hundred dollars annually, according to multiple sources familiar with the company’s plans.

Under the new partnership plan, Vegas chapels can continue to run Elvis-themed weddings and keep Elvis or related references to the King in place.

ABG did not respond to multiple requests for comment. In a Thursday statement, the company asserted that “confusion” had led to the chapels’ concern about litigation.

The icing on the cake was ABG’s offer to treat the business operators using Elvis’s name for themed ceremonies to an early look at Baz Luhrmann’s “Elvis!” biopic. The film is scheduled to screen in Las Vegas a week before its wide release June 24.

When presented with the possibility that these owners might actually walk the red carpet at the “Elvis” premiere, Kayla Collins said, “That would be amazing!”

Collins owns LasVegasElvisWeddingChapel.com and the Little Chapel of Hearts with her husband (and Elvis impressionist), Chad Collins. She considered the events of the past week, saying, “I never thought this would take off like it did.”

Operators said they are still eager to review formal contracts from ABG. But they are relieved the dialogue over the past three days has become positive.

“They told us they don’t want to interfere with what small businesses have been doing,” said Rod Musum, general manager of Graceland Wedding Chapel in downtown Las Vegas. “Good for them for doing the right thing. I think this is good for everyone.”

Graceland performs about 6,400 Elvis ceremonies a year and has been staging Presley-themed ceremonies since 1977, longer than any Las Vegas chapel.

Collins said she is also waiting for ABG’s next move, saying, “As of right now, there is nothing set in stone between us and ABG, but we’re now getting the details.”

The ABG offer also covers Ben Silvano’s three Vegas chapels, Fremont Wedding Chapel at Neonopolis, Little Neon Chapel on the Fremont Street Experience and Chapel of Crystals at Westgate. Silvano’s attorney, Ben Lehavi, said Friday his client was offered to pay “a few hundred dollars” to ABG and would plan to be at the “Elvis” premiere.

“We are waiting to see what they send next week,” Lehavi said.

Kent Ripley of Elvis Weddings, a business operator and also Elvis impressionist for 25 years, said, “Calmer waters are approaching. Whatever happens, this helped publicize an industry that needed a boost.”

Chapel operator Melody Willis-Williams of Vegas Weddings and Viva Las Vegas Weddings said Friday she simply hadn’t had time to address the latest developments.

“It’s been crazy today,” Willis-Williams said. “I’ve had no time to do anything but weddings.”

