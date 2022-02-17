No panic for Keith Urban in filling Adele dates

Keith Urban says of taking open dates at Caesars, “We got a very panicked call one night, asking if we could fill in a bunch of shows and it worked out perfect.”

Keith Urban is shown during his "Graffiti U" tour stop at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. (Denise Truscello)

No panic at this disco

The call Keith Urban answered to fill Adele’s dates at the Colosseum was the type where you say, “I’d like to have listened on that conversation.”

Urban told People this week representatives of the show contacted him unexpectedly soon after Adele spiked her original 24 dates in “Weekends With Adele” at Caesars Palace.

“We got a very panicked call one night, asking if we could fill in a bunch of shows and it worked out perfect,” Urban told the publication “We were able to do it.” He praised the Colosseum, where he has headlined since 2019. “I love that room. The stage is literally an arena, it’s insane.”

Urban has worked the Colosseum since 2019. His is a country-styled rock experience, playing in the theater’s general-admission design, with fans standing near the stage.

One the other side of the Adele ledger, there is a feeling among those informed she could return by the last week in June and continuing into mid-July. The Colosseum is open, still, on those dates. She would need to work around her July 1-2 dates at Hyde Park in London, back by mid-July. It would likely mean a scaled-back show in Las Vegas, if that timeline is in place.

But Adele has most recently told interviewer Graham Norton she would not do a “half-a—d” show on the Strip. As she told Norton, “It’s Vegas, it can’t just be me on a (expletive) guitar.” Still, time and timing might force an artistic adjustment.

Also, keep watch on Adele’s activity at the NBA All-Star Game events this weekend in Cleveland. Her boyfriend and maybe fiance, the sports agent Rich Paul, is based there. He reps superstar LeBron James, who is one of the All-Star Game coaches. If Adele performs at all in any of the weekend’s events, it could be a sign she’s ready to return her energy to Vegas.

What Works In Vegas

The Killers, going on 22 years now. The Vegas-born band sold out two additional dates at the Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan. They are now performing April 15-17. In some circles, this is a residency. But not quite in this one. Need four performances at least.

Marino in the mix

Look for news from Strip icon Frank Marino, a residency project that is not connected to his role in “Legendary Divas” at the Trop. A different hotel as Marino once more expands his “Divas” empire.

Double shot for ‘Keto-Guido’

Vinny Guadagnino of “Jersey Shore” and “Double Shot at Love” is back grooving with the Chippendales at the Rio from March 11-April 10. His run as guest host-stunt double starts just a couple weeks after the show’s 8,000th Las Vegas performance on Feb. 27.

Cool Hang Alert

The live-music offered at Brad Garrett’s Comedy Club at MGM Grand. The new venue along the promenade leading to the Grand Garden presents live music before and after the comedy sets. On Super Bowl Sunday we caught the inspired comic/musician Dennis Blair with his trio of Jeff Celentano on keys and David Ramirez on drums. A lot of locals on hand, and a lot of tourists calling out such requests as, “Play some Monkees!” And “Daydream Believer” came next, believe it.

