Kats

Now, more than ever, Golden Knights need ‘The Igniter’

By John Katsilometes Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 5, 2018 - 6:58 pm
 

Down 3-1 in the Stanley Cup Final, the Vegas Golden Knights can use a boost. Maybe a wild fan can dance down the aisle at T-Mobile Arena at Thursday’s Game 5, tearing off multiple T-shirts and cajoling the crowd to “Make Some Noise!”

We’d call such a person “The Igniter.”

Wait. He exists.

Maybe you’ve seen Cameron Hughes in action at T-Mobile. He’s impossible to miss, actually, bounding down the stairs like a guy who has just quaffed a week’s supply of 5-Hour Energy Drink. Unshaven and unbridled, Hughes has been igniting the Golden Knights for select games all season, 15 in all.

It seems like more, actually. A little Cameron goes a long way.

“I love the energy, the interactions with fans, all the stuff you probably don’t see on the big screen,” Hughes says. “I love the excitement when visiting fans get to see Vegas and T-Mobile Arena and they’re like, ‘Wow!’ Even they start clapping.”

You might also recognize Hughes from cut-aways during the NBA Finals. He’s been an igniter for the Cleveland Cavaliers’ home games against the Golden State Warriors, so he has alternated between the two ongoing finals — and he will be back at T-Mobile for Game 5.

The respective arenas are full of rabid fans, but as is often the case, Las Vegas stands apart.

“What makes Las Vegas, and the Golden Knights, unique is they are the unofficial ambassadors of the NHL,” Hughes says. “You get something at T-Mobile that you don’t see at other arenas, and that is how welcoming Vegas is to fans from other cities. I think it’s a community quality, because so many new people come to Vegas all the time.”

Many, if not most, fans at T-Mobile early in the season thought Hughes was just a nutty fan. But he is a full-time, professional “igniter” who has performed in 17 NHL and NBA arenas in a 20-year career.

Hughes first ignited a crowd when he actually was just a nutty fan, during an Ottawa Senators game in 1994. The crowd was sleepy, and Hughes jumped from his seat and started dancing like a lunatic.

Of course, this led to a job offer.

“The Senators’ management came up to me after the game and said, ‘We want to bring you back!’ ” Hughes says. “That’s the origin of my story. Seventeen-hundred games later, I’m still having a blast.”

T n’ T ties the knot

Making official what has been reported in this space a while back, “Tony n’ Tina’s Wedding” is back, at Buca di Beppo at Bally’s beginning June 15. Tickets are onsale this week, at $99 apiece (VIP $129, which includes a meet-and-greet and two-hour open bar, so watch out).

The show kicks off at 7 p.m. Fridays through Wednesdays. Original director Larry Pellegrini returns, along with producers Raphael Berko and Jeff Gitlin. The show co-stars Vegas faves Rachel Swindler and Joseph Ben Shimon as the title characters.

The dinner/comedy show opened at the Rio in 2002, then performed at Miracle Mile Shops at Planet Hollywood, that hotel’s mezzanine level, and Windows Showroom at Bally’s before closing in September 2016. As before, the nuptials are non-binding …

Wassa on the move

Six years ago, Wassa Coulibaly left a choice role in “Zumanity” at New York-New York to open Baobab Stage performance venue and clothing boutique at Town Square. She is closing out of her spot across from Yardhouse restaurant and moving — just a few doors down, also across from Yardhouse.

Coulibaly is renewing her lease for the new location in three months. Until then, she plans a series of fundraisers before hauling out of the original Baobab Stage. “Baobab Burlesque,” to feature several local burlesque performers (Kalani Kokonuts leading the way), is set for 9 p.m. (doors 8 p.m.) Friday. “Midnight Cabaret,” a collection of Cirque du Soleil artists, is set for 11:30 p.m. Friday. A sale of Wassa Ware — Coulibaly’s own designs — will be from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday.

A native of Dakar, Senegal, who immigrated to the U.S. as a teenager, Coulibaly hopes to add a cafe to her next project. She plans a menu of African tapas, Brazilian dishes and the like.

“Something you can’t get anywhere else,” she says. “We are taking Baobab Stage to the next level.”

An odd reference

Spiegelworld founder and “impresario” Ross Mollison’s message to the Golden Knights: “Remember the America’s Cup!”

Mollison, producer of “Absinthe” at Caesars Palace and “Opium” at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, specifically referred to the 1983 America’s Cup yacht race. This contest attracted international attention as underdog Australia II, led by the savvy skipper John Bertrand, prevailed over Liberty and its brazen captain Dennis Conner. The Aussies trailed 3-1 in that competition, but won the final three races to wrest the Cup from the U.S., who had not lost in the series’ 132-year history.

“If the Aussies can win that championship, being down to the Americans, who had been so dominant,” Mollison says, “anything is possible.”

By the Numbers

10: How many e-mails Imagine Dragons manager Mac Reynolds receives each day that refer to the band as, “IG.” On Tuesday, Reynolds finally resorted to Twitter to impart his frustration: “This is not a joke. It is an intellectual epidemic that can only be addressed if we all come together in the spirit of common sense and goodwill.” He later asked, Let’s talk about the autocorrect theory. Does your phone change ID to IG? Mine doesn’t.” Nor does mine, but gotta say, I’ve done that. No explanation.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
Golden Knights Videos
Golden Knights reflect on going down 3-1 in the Stanley Cup Final
Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, James Neal and Alex Tuch talk after losing Game 4 to the Washington Capitals and going down 3-1 in the series.
Marc-Andre Fleury on where the Knights must improve
Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury talks about what he expects his team to improve on when the Knights return to Vegas for Game 5 after going down 3-1 in the series.
Gerard Gallant talks about a frustrating Game 4 loss
Golden Knights head coach Gerard Gallant talks to the media after losing to the Washington Capitals, going down 3-1 in the series.
Golden Edge: Knights Lose Game Four 6-2 Against Capitals
Golden Edge host Bryan Salmond goes over the Golden Knights loss against the Washington Capitals in game four of the Stanley Cup Final.
Knights Watch Party Game Four
Golden Knights fans gather at the T-Mobile Arena to watch game four of the Stanley Cup Final.
Knights Fans Excited For Watch Party At T-mobile
Golden Knights fans gather at the T-Mobile arena to cheer for the Knights in game four of the Stanley Cup Final.
Sen. Dean Heller cheering on the Golden Knights
Sen. Dean Heller talks to the Review-Journal about cheering on the Golden Knights and what the team has meant to the city.
Golden Edge: Knights need to find their magic in Game 4
Ed Graney and Adam Hill talk about what they think the Golden Knights need to do to rediscover a groove heading into Game 4.
Golden Edge: Knights not panicking after dropping two straight games
Zac Pacleb brings an update from the Golden Knights off day availability, including why the team isn't panicking just yet.
Gerard Gallant isn't worried after going down 2-1 in the Stanley Cup Final
Golden Knights head coach Gerard Gallant talks to the media on the off day about what the Knights must do to get back on track.
Golden Knights players talk on their off day
Ryan Carpenter, David Perron and Deryk Engelland talk to the media on their off day before getting ready for Game 4.
Tomas Nosek talks after scoring a goal in Game 3
Golden Knights forward Tomas Nosek talks to the media after going down 2-1 in the series to the Washington Capitals.
Alex Ovechkin talks about hosting a Stanley Cup game in Washington D.C.
Capitals forward Alexander Ovechkin talks about his team's 3-1 win over the Vegas Golden Knights.
Golden Knights discuss what went wrong in Game 3
James Neal, Deryk Engelland and Tomas Nosek talk about the 3-1 loss and going down 2-1 in the series to the Washington Capitals.
Marc-Andre Fleury talks about going down 2-1 in the series
Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury talks to the media after the Knights lose Game 3 in Washington D.C.
Gerard Gallant speaks to the media after Game 3 loss
Golden Knights head coach Gerard Gallant talks to the media after the Knights' 3-1 loss to the Capitals.
Golden Edge: Knights Fall Against Capitals In Game Three
Golden Edge host Bryan Salmond goes over the Knights game three loss against the Washington Capitals in the Stanley Cup Final series.
Las Vegas Morning Update - Saturday, June 2, 2018
Here's a look at what's happening this weekend in the Las Vegas Valley.
Capitals fan would be happy for Nate Schmidt
Washington Capitals fan Richard Smith talks about the tortured Capitals fanbase as well as why he would be ok with Nate Schmidt winning the Stanley Cup.
Golden Edge: Interviews at Tune Inn
Ed Graney interviews Capitals fans at Tune Inn, one of the oldest bars in Washington D.C.
Golden Edge: Knights and Capitals practice ahead of Game 3 in Washington
Ed Graney and Adam Hill preview Game 3 in Washington, including Evgeny Kuznetsov practicing.
Golden Edge: Knights take the ice in Washington D.C.
Zac Pacleb talks to the Golden Knights after practice at Capital One Arena ahead of Game 3.
Gerard Gallant on what Vegas needs for Game 3
Golden Knights head coach Gerard Gallant talks to the media after practice in Washington D.C. ahead of Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final.
Golden Knights players talk about Game 3
Shea Theodore, Ryan Reaves and Marc-Andre Fleury talk to the media after practice in Washington D.C. ahead of Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final.
Alex Tuch talks about bouncing back in Game 3
Golden Knights forward Alex Tuch talks about getting back into form after struggling in Game 2.
Golden Edge: Fleury Super fans
Golden Edge video host Bryan Salmond talks to two super fans of Marc-Andre Fleury.
Gallant Talks After Game Two Loss Against Capitals
Golden Knights Head Coach Gerard Gallant talks after the Knights loss in game two against the Washington Capitals.
Knights Fans Watch Game Two Against Capitals Outside T-Mobile Arena
Golden Knights fans watch game two against the Washington Capitals outside of T-Mobile Arena.
Knights fans swarm T-Mobile Arena for Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final
Vegas Golden Knights fans party at Toshiba Plaza outside T-Mobile Arena before Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Washington Capitals on May 30, 2018 in Las Vegas.
Golden Edge: Knights Confidence Up After Win Against Capitals
Golden Edge host Bryan Salmond goes over the Golden Knights first day of practice after their game one win against the Capitals.
Golden Knights On Game One Against Capitals
Golden Knights players discuss their win against the Capitals in game one of the Stanley Cup Final.
Crowd goes crazy moments before puck drop
The crowd at T-Mobile Arena goes crazy moments before the puck drops in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals against the Vegas Golden Knights and the Washington Capitals, Monday, May 28, 2018 in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights fans swarm T-Mobile Arena before Game 1
Golden Knights fans swarm T-Mobile Arena before Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals against the Washington Capitals, Monday, May 28, 2018 in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Ryan Reaves becomes Golden Knights' latest unlikely hero
Ryan Reaves has become the Golden Knights latest unlikely hero. Reaves scored the series-clinching goal in the Western Conference Finals. It was his first goal with the Golden Knights. It came after Reaves sat for Vegas' first nine playoff games. Now he's become a integral part of the team's forecheck. He gets his chance and he goes in there and he played great hockey. It’s not surprising.
Golden Knights’ Fleury tickles Wheeler’s ear during Game 3 scrum
Golden Knights goalie Marc-Andre Fleury tickled Jets' Blake Wheeler during a scrum in Game 3. The scrum occured behind Vegas’ net with 2:34 left in the second period of the Golden Knights’ 4-2 victory over Winnipeg on Wednesday night Wheeler, whose helmet was off and had his back to the goalie, somehow seemed unfazed. The Golden Knights lead the Western Conference final series 2-1, and host Game 4 on Friday night.
Voices of Golden Knights players welcome visitors at McCarran airport
Four Golden Knights players will start delivering recorded messages this week as part of the “Voices of Vegas” program at McCarran International Airport.
Station Casinos offers free wagers on Golden Knights to win Cup
Station Casinos will offer free bets on the Vegas Golden Knights to win the Stanley Cup. The locals casino company announced a promotion offering free wagers ranging from $5 to $250 on the team who wins hockey’s most coveted trophy. Thousands of invited holders of Station’s Boarding Pass loyalty card will receive an offer by mail to swipe their cards Monday at kiosks at seven properties. A winning ticket could cash for up to $1,000. The Golden Knights are now the 4-1 co-favorites with the Nashville Predators to claim the NHL championship.
Vanderburg Elementary cheers on the Golden Knights with mascot Chance, Golden Aces cheerleaders
Students at Vanderburg Elementary wrote an original song for a #KnightUp contest from the Vegas Golden Knights. They won the contest and hosted Knights mascot Chance and the Golden Aces cheerleaders for a pep rally. Over 300 students came together to cheer on the Knights as they head into their fourth playoff game.
Golden Knights use fitness to grab 2-0 series lead
A day after beating the Kings 2-0 in double overtime, Golden Knights players credited their conditioning. "Your body is tired, but your mind is still racing," said forward Reilly Smith. "The crowd was unbelievable." A season-high gathering of 18,588 at T-Mobile Arena helped inspire the Knights to victory. "This is why we put in so much extra work all summer long," said defenseman Jon Merrill. "For a game like that." The series continues with Game 3 at Staples Center on Sunday night.
Knights success far exceeds LVCVA's tourism goals
Several months ago, the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority set out to market the city as the sports capital of the world. With the addition of the Golden Knights and the Raiders, LVCVA saw the perfect opportunity to do so. The Knights' success and current Stanley Cup playoff run has resulted in a marketing marriage with Las Vegas that has been far more successful than anyone could have imagined. This season, the Knights have managed to unite the community and made hockey fans around the country take notice. “The Knights, in my mind, really put the exclamation point that we’re the sports capital of the world, not only what they’ve done on the ice in this historic season but how they brought the community together." Lisa Motley, director of sports marketing and special events for the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority Professional sports have been a staple for Las Vegas for decades with championship boxing matches, PGA golf tour events and the National Finals Rodeo. But big-league teams kept their distance from Nevada, due to lingering fears of sports betting somehow influencing games. "Las Vegas stands for something much more extensive and expansive now than what it once did" David Carter, executive director of the University of Southern California's Marshall Sports Business Institute
Smith Glad To Be Back In Lineup
The Golden Knights forward missed 15 games with an upper-body injury, (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Hunt Said Buses Are Where Hockey Team Unity Gets Fostered
The Golden Knights defenseman was fortunate to have avoided any accidents while riding the bus in his hockey career. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Saskatchewan Native Brayden McNabb On The Humboldt Bus Tragedy
The Golden Knights defenseman knows the area well where the junior hockey team’s bus collided with a truck Friday and left 14 people dead. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights raise banner honoring Oct. 1 shooting victims
Golden Knights raise banner honoring Oct. 1 shooting victims. On a night when the Golden Knights were looking to lock up the Pacific Division title and secure a championship banner, the team unveiled a banner of its own Saturday. The banner honors the 58 victims of the Oct. 1 Strip shooting. Knights majority owner and chairman Bill Foley and general manager George McPhee also were on the ice, along with the family of shooting victim Neysa Tonks.
Golden Knights playoff tickets go on sale Monday
The Golden Knights clinched a playoff spot Monday night, and now officials are revealing how fans can get tickets. The hottest tickets in town are going on sale Monday morning on the Golden Knights website. There will be less than 1,000 tickets made available for public sale at 10 a.m. Monday. Tickets will only be sold on a single-game basis. Are you planning to go to any Golden Knights playoff games?
Fleury notches milestone as Golden Knights stun Flyers 3-2
Marc-Andre Fleury became just the 13th goalie to reach 400 wins in his NHL career. Fleury stopped 38 shots and led the Golden Knights to a 3-2 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers Monday night. Others in the 400-win club are Martin Brodeur, Patrick Roy, Terry Sawchuk, Jacques Plante, Tony Esposito, Glenn Hall and current contemporaries Roberto Luongo and Henrik Lundqvist. “It’s a nice number to reach and all the guys in front of me I have great respect for and it’s cool to be part of that list,” Fleury said. Fleury played his entire career with the Pittsburgh Penguins, before being picked by the Golden Knights in the 2017 expansion draft.
Rookie Whitecloud Anxious To Learn About Life In Nhl
The former Bemidji State defenseman was in Buffalo Saturday but did not play for the Knights vs. the Sabres. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Entertainment
Vegas' hottest concerts of the summer
Vegas' hottest concerts of the summer
We Taste-tested The Best Doughnut Shops In Las Vegas
We Taste-tested The Best Doughnut Shops In Las Vegas. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
5 must-see bands at Punk Rock Bowling 2018
5 must-see bands at Punk Rock Bowling 2018
Gabi Coffee & Bakery Is Like A Korean Speakeasy From The 1920s
Gabi Coffee & Bakery Is Like A Korean Speakeasy From The 1920s (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Five must-see acts at the Electric Daisy Carnival 2018
Five must-see acts at the Electric Daisy Carnival 2018
The "13 Reasons Why" mustang cruises down the Las Vegas Strip (Courtesy Netflix)
4 fun and fascinating museums in Las Vegas
U2 in Vegas through the years
U2 in Vegas through the years
Dirt Dog In Las Vegas Makes Crazy L.A. Street Food
Dirt Dog In Las Vegas Makes Crazy L.A. Street Food (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-journal)
Black Tap In Las Vegas Makes This Instagram-ready Golden Knights Shake (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-journal)
Nevada Ballet Theatre Premieres Until December
‘Until December’ debuts at ‘Ballet & Broadway’ season finale (Carol Cling Las Vegas
Celebrate The Golden Knights With Knights-inpired Latte Art (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Yodeling Boy Mason Ramsey Signs With Atlantic Records, Debuts First Single
Yodeling Boy Mason Ramsey Signs With Atlantic Records, Debuts First Single Ramsey, who shot to fame after a viral video of him yodeling at an Illinois Walmart surfaced, just debuted “Famous.” “If I'm gonna be famous for somethin'/I wanna be famous for lovin' you/If I'm gonna be known around the world/I wanna because of you, girl” Mason Ramsey, “Famous” It’s been quite the rush to stardom for the 11-year-old, who appeared on The Ellen Show and performed at Coachella earlier this month. “I’d been to Nashville a few times before, but never thought something like this would happen. It’s a dream to sign with Atlantic and Big Loud.” Mason Ramsey “I loved recording ‘Famous’ and can’t wait for everyone to hear it.”
Steve Aoki, Pitbull And Other Stars Make An Apperance At The "Keep Memory Alive" Gala
Steve Aoki, Pitbull And Other Stars Make An Apperance At The "Keep Memory Alive" Gala. (Janna Karel Las Vegas review-Journal)
"Hamilton" Fans Line Up Overnight At Smith Center To Get Tickets
"Hamilton" fans line up overnight at Smith Center to get tickets. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
5 concerts to see in Las Vegas this week
You can visit the speakeasy in The Mob Museum's basement... if you know the password
6 new foods hitting movie theaters in 2018
Lip Smacking Foodie Tours takes you where the locals go
Donald Contursi talks about Lip Smacking Foodie Tours, which offers walking tours of restaurants on and off Las Vegas Boulevard with food samples and tidbits of history about the places they visit.
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Welcomes New Baby Girl!
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Welcomes New Baby Girl! The 45-year-old actor posted an adorable photo on Instagram, celebrating his newborn baby girl, Tiana Gia Johnson. Dwayne Johnson, via Instagram Dwayne Johnson, via Instagram Dwayne Johnson, via Instagram This is Johnson’s second daughter with his girlfriend, Lauren Hashian. His oldest daughter, Simone Garcia Johnson, came from his previous marriage. Johnson and Hashian first announced they were expecting another child back in January. Congratulations!!
Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend Car Show celebrates 21st year
The Stray Cats, Jerry Lee Lewis, Duane Eddy, Elvira and Mitch Polzak make appearances the 21st Annual Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend car show at the Orleans hotel and casino on Saturday, April 21, 2018.
This "Alice in Wonderland" cocktail changes colors and flavors while you sip
Take a tour of The Underground at The Mob Museum
Prince death investigation coming to an end
Prosecutors in Minnesota plan an announcement Thursday on the two-year investigation into Prince's death from a drug overdose Prince was 57 when he was found alone and unresponsive in an elevator at his Paisley Park estate on April 21, 2016. An autopsy found he died of an accidental overdose of fentanyl. Search warrants unsealed about a year after Prince died showed that authorities searched his home, cellphone records of associates and his email accounts to try to determine how he got the drug. The county attorney has scheduled a morning announcement at which time charges could be filed.
Art Bell’s Top 10 Shows
A selection of radio host Art Bell’s most popular shows.
Big Bounce America visits North Las Vegas
Billing itself as "the biggest bounce house in the world," Big Bounce America visits Craig Ranch Regional Park in Las Vegas.
David Copperfield in court after man injured during magic trick
The attorney for a British man who is suing illusionist David Copperfield said his client suffered serious injuries after being called on stage during Copperfield's show at MGM Grand.
Disneyland debuts new foods for Pixar Fest on Friday
Pixar Fest takes place ahead of California Adventure’s Pixar Pier expansion. (Janna Karel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sneak Peek at New Decorations, Merch and Parade for Disneyland's Pixar Fest
Las Vegas Philharmonic celebrates 20th anniversary season
Orchestra’s 2018-19 season features premiere, more (Carol Cling/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More in Kats
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
ad-infeed_1
ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Kats Video
Events
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like