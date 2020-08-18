O.J. Simpson takes a swing at MAGA message

The ex-NFL great and former felon says, “Correct me if i’m wrong, through all those presidents, America was great. We were the No. 1 nation there is.”

O.J. Simpson, shown during a Twitter video on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. (@TheRealOJ32)

O.J. Simpson’s own MAGA message might be, “Make America Golf Again.” The ex-NFL star and ex-felon has checked in again from the links on Tuesday morning, posting on Twitter that his unidentified golfing buddy was catching heat for his “Make America Great Again” hat.

“I was teasing him a little bit, and he said, ‘Why does everybody get on my case when I wear this hat?’” said Simpson, who did not disclose his location. “I said, ‘Well, first of all, I ain’t on your case. I think Make America Great, is great. It’s the Again that bothers me. That has a lot of different connotations.’” Simpson then listed the presidents since he was born, during the Harry S Truman administration.

Simpson, a Vegas resident, said he went to bed Monday night watching the Democratic National Convention.

“It was pretty interesting how they do it, even though it would be pretty tough to watch four nights of it,” he said. “I encourage people to watch as much they can of it, and the Republican National Convention when it comes. You should be informed. And most of all, you should vote. If you don’t vote, you don’t have the right to complain when it’s all over.”

Simpson didn’t say who he was backing. Probably, we’ll hear from him again, between strokes, on his ongoing campaign swing.

