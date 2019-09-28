‘O’ shows on Lake Bellagio on Las Vegas Strip called off

“O” acts set for this weekend, Contortion and Barge, still are still for Oct. 12-13 at Lake Bellagio.

The Barge act is shown in "O" at Bellagio, which has surpassed 10,000 performances on the Las Vegas Strip. (Tomasz Rossa)

The Contortion act is shown in "O" at Bellagio, which has surpassed 10,000 performances on the Las Vegas Strip. (Tomasz Rossa)

Surf isn’t up for “O” at Lake Bellagio this weekend.

High winds have led Cirque du Soleil officials to cancel two acts planned for 3:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday afternoons at the Fountains of Bellagio. The show was to perform on the lake for the first time in its 21-year history to mark its 10,000th performance at Bellagio.

The company issued a statement Saturday morning: “Due to unforeseen circumstances, ‘O’ by Cirque du Soleil will not perform on The Fountains of Bellagio this weekend.”

Those same acts, the Contortion and Barge numbers from the full production, are still set for Oct. 12-13. Footage from the acts has been planned for a marketing effort tied to the show’s expansion to a seven-day-per-week schedule beginning Dec. 17.

