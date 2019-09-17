‘O’ to celebrate No. 10,000 in the water, and beyond, on the Strip

It was announced Monday that the show will perform four scenes at the Fountains of Bellagio at 3:30 p.m. Sept. 28-29 and again Oct. 12-13.

The Aerial Hoops act in "O," which celebrated its 10,000th performance at Bellagio on Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019. (Cirque du Soleil)

The cast of "O," shown in a promotional shot after the show celebrated its 10,000th performance at Bellagio on Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019. (Cirque du Soleil)

Remember a couple of weeks ago, when “O” toasted its 10,000th show at Bellagio and we noted how nonchalant the cast was about reaching that impressive number?

Well, forget that.

The Cirque show had a splashy plan all along to celebrate No. 10,000, but kept its grand design under wraps. It was announced Monday that the show will perform four scenes at the Fountains of Bellagio at 3:30 p.m. Sept. 28-29 and again Oct. 12-13.

The free performances are the Barge and the Contortion acts, both favorites from the long-running production. About 10 performers will take to the lake, and 20 more to the area in front of the fountains facing the Strip.

“O” premiered Oct. 17, 1998. It has performed for more than 17 million guests in its 21-year history, and is expanding to a seven-day-a-week schedule in January.

Before then, Cirque is launching “R.U.N,” its newest production on the Strip, at Luxor on Oct. 24.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His PodKats podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.