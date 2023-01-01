Oct. 1 site owners to invest in N.D. reservation; praise memorial plans

MHA Nation plans to invest in its North Dakota reservation, while also honoring the Oct. 1 memorial on the former concert site.

The Route 91 festival site, Mandalay Bay and Luxor about the Las Vegas Strip during an aerial photo on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Profits from the 13 acres of the Route 91 Harvest parcel on the Strip will be invested in the buyers’ reservation in North Dakota. The new owners are also honoring the Oct. 1 memorial on the former concert site, which is not part of the transaction.

In a news release Saturday, the MHA Nation, also known as the Three Affiliated Tribes, said revenue from the project will be used to improve and develop tribal land on Fort Berthold Indian Reservation in northwestern North Dakota.

“The land acquisition represents a substantial opportunity for investment and return for the Nation. Revenue realized in this particular business venture will continue to help fund important tribal project and program development on Fort Berthold and for its membership,” the Nation stated. This includes infrastructure for roads, housing, new schools, healthcare, and drug treatment facilities.”

As for the two acres being reserved for an Oct. 1 memorial site, MHA Chairman Mark N. Fox stated, “Given our culture and who we are as a people, we understand and are sympathetic to the suffering that occurred five years ago, and it is our hope that whatever is determined to be developed on the site will be positive for the Las Vegas community and the millions of visitors who go to the area annually.”

Neither Fox nor Nation representatives have specified how the property across from Mandalay Bay and Luxor is to be developed. MHA Nation, whose members are Mandan, Hitatsa and Arikara nations, own and operate 4 Bears Casino & Lodge on Fort Berthold.

The Nation’s options on the Strip parcel include a new casino, or a paid parking facility.

“MHA Nation is quite confident that positive economic development will be realized,” the news release states. Speaking on behalf of the MHA Tribal Council, Fox stated, “We would like to thank MGM Resorts and CEO Bill Hornbuckle, for providing this opportunity to work together and the tremendous respect and consideration he and his staff have shown us during this business transaction! We are honored on how we have been treated!”

